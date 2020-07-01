United Airlines to ramp up services in August

United Airlines has announced it is tripling the size of its August schedule compared to June.

The US-based carrier is adding nearly 25,000 domestic and international flights compared to July, and plans to fly 40 per cent of its overall schedule in August, as compared to the same month last year.

While travel demand remains a fraction of what it was at the end of 2019, customers are slowly returning to flying with a preference for leisure destinations, trips to reunite with friends and family, and getaways to places that encourage social distancing.

According to TSA, more than 600,000 passengers passed through airport security checkpoints on Monday, June 29th, the first time since March 19th that those numbers exceeded 25 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

United has overhauled its cleaning and safety procedures under United CleanPlus and is giving customers more flexibility when booking by extending its waiver of change fees and award redeposit fees for reservations through to July 31st.

ADVERTISEMENT

United plans to add more than 350 daily flights from its United States hubs in August, including doubling the number of flights from New York/Newark compared to July.

This increase includes more flights to mountain and national park destinations like Aspen, Colorado; Bangor, Maine; Bozeman, Montana; and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Internationally, United’s August schedule will include a return to Tahiti and additional flights to Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico.

Across the Atlantic, United will add more flights and options to Brussels, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich.

“We’re taking the same data-driven, realistic approach to growing our schedule as we did in drawing it down at the start of the pandemic,” said Ankit Gupta, United vice president of domestic network planning.

“Demand is coming back slowly and we’re building in enough capacity to stay ahead of the number of people traveling.

“And we’re adding in flights to places we know customers want to travel to, like outdoor recreation destinations where social distancing is easier but doing so in a way that’s flexible and allows us to adjust should that demand change.”