U.S. Travel Commends Approval of EV Charging Network

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the final approval by the U.S. Department of Transportation for all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to begin construction on a nationwide network of EV charging stations:

“The action today by the DOT approving a nationwide network of EV charging stations is a major step forward in making travel in the U.S. more sustainable. This investment will lead to the ability to travel anywhere across the U.S. by electric vehicle with greater confidence, ensuring America’s roadways connect rural areas to urban population centers. This important first step should increase broader acceptance of EVs by enabling greater mobility and access to the traveling public.”

Older Abu Dhabi and Dubai Set Sail Newer Gatwick Airport welcomes back Delta Air Lines’ daily services to New York JFK