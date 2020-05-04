TUI China relaunches domestic holidays

TUI China has resumed business operations, offering domestic tours for holidaymakers in China.

Three months after the subsidiary had to completely stop selling tours, the company is now offering mainly short trips to the mountains and Chinese beach resorts under the product name TUI Selection.

The portfolio also includes programmes near major cities.

This means that tourism and air travel are once again taking place in China.

“Our offices in Beijing and Shanghai were also in operation during the crisis, but holidays could not be sold.

“Now we see a clear backlog demand for holiday travel.

“TUI China will gradually increase its range of offers in the next few weeks,” explained TUI chief executive Fritz Joussen.

China was the first country with the coronavirus and strict restrictions on public life.

Now the country is on the way back to normality and Chinese are allowed to travel within their own country.

TUI China has put together travel packages for its customers including programmes near Beijing and Shanghai, but also to Sanya on the holiday island of Hainan.

Destinations in well-known mountain and natural regions are also available.

“In Germany and Europe, too, travel and holidays have considerable relevance for people.

“The traffic on our booking websites is 90 per cent compared to the previous year, although travel is currently not possible.

“Bookings for 2021 are also at a favourable level.

“We must now emerge well from the crisis.

“Tourism within Europe needs a clear perspective.

“The EU and the member states should develop a roadmap for travel within Europe and make holidays possible in 2020.

“This includes opening up with tourism and air travel to countries and regions of Europe that have made good progress and are actively promoting the return of holidaymakers, such as Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, the Balearic Islands, Austria or Bulgaria.

“Holidays at home are an offer, but should not be the only answer for Europe and Europeans,” concluded Joussen.