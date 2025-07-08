Türkiye Unveils Groundbreaking Underwater Discovery

A remarkably well-preserved shipwreck from the Late Hellenistic - Early Roman period has been discovered off Antalya’s coast near Adrasan in Türkiye. Found at a depth of 33–46 meters, this stunning find marks a major breakthrough in global underwater archaeology.

The “Ceramic Shipwreck” carried a cargo of hundreds of Eastern sigillata pottery pieces - a type of fine, red slip tableware widely produced in the Mediterranean. Around 25 distinct ceramic designs have been identified and were carefully coated with raw clay as a protective layer during transport before being stacked on top of each other. This ancient technique helped them remain preserved in near-perfect condition beneath layers of sand, even after 2,000 years.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Türkiye’s Minister of Culture and Tourism, who made a special dive to inspect the shipwreck, said: “The plates and bowls have survived with their original colour and surface texture, offering valuable information about production and packaging techniques from 2,000 years ago.”

Ersoy described the wreck as “a discovery of immense value not only for Türkiye but for the shared cultural heritage of the world” and stated that the artefacts are now being meticulously preserved at the regional Restoration and Conservation Laboratory.

A New Museum to Showcase Underwater History

To share the discovery with the world, Türkiye will begin construction of a Mediterranean Underwater Archaeology Museum in the Kemer-Idyros area this month. Minister Ersoy said the new museum reflects Türkiye’s long-term vision for cultural sustainability.

As part of Türkiye’s Night Museums Project, the Antalya Archaeology Museum will extend its opening hours until 10 p.m. this summer, offering visitors the opportunity to explore its collections under special evening illumination. To enhance visitor engagement, a dedicated section on underwater archaeology will also be featured during these extended hours.

Important discoveries both for science and tourism

Türkiye declared 2024 the “Golden Age of Archaeology” as part of its Legacy for the Future Project - a major initiative to accelerate year-round excavations and site restorations nationwide. Last year, archaeological digs reached 765, with a target of 800 by 2026, positioning Türkiye as a global leader in archaeology.

As of 2025, Türkiye has already launched four presidential-decree excavations, three museum-led underwater digs, and three additional research missions, reinforcing its leadership in maritime archaeology. Minister Ersoy noted: “Along the stretch from Patara to Mersin alone, over 400 shipwrecks have been identified. These discoveries are not only scientifically important—they also represent major opportunities for tourism.”

A Diving Destination on the Rise

Each new wreck enriches Türkiye’s maritime narrative. With year-round favourable water temperatures, hundreds of certified dive centres, and world-class instructors, Türkiye is rapidly becoming a global hub for diving and marine exploration.

Highlights include Kaş in Antalya—ranked among the world’s top 10 dive sites—Muğla’s Fethiye and Bodrum, where the Aegean meets the Mediterranean, and Çanakkale’s Gallipoli Historical Underwater Park. Institutions such as the Bodrum Museum of Underwater Archaeology continue to play a vital role in sharing these underwater discoveries with the public.

The Ceramic Shipwreck, now among Türkiye’s most important archaeological finds, is poised to become both a scientific landmark and a new must-see attraction for visitors drawn to the mysteries of the deep.