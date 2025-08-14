TravelUp partners with InterLnkd to launch intelligent travel shopping platform

InterLnkd, the industry’s intelligent shopping mall partner, has today unveiled a dynamic retail shopping experience for UK-based online travel agency TravelUp.

Powered by InterLnkd’s AI-driven matching technology, TravelUp’s new e-commerce platform offers travellers personalised recommendations across fashion, beauty, and essential products – specially curated for their upcoming trips.

The innovative solution by InterLnkd enables TravelUp customers to conveniently shop for holiday must-haves like clothing, accessories, and beauty products from over 20,000 brands, including high-end retailers and household names.

Craig Ashford, Chief Commercial Officer of TravelUp Group, said: “At TravelUp, we’ve spent over two decades making travel effortless for our customers. Partnering with InterLnkd means we can now bring that same ease and convenience to travel shopping, giving our travellers tailored product recommendations ahead of their holidays. It’s innovation at its best: smart, convenient, and completely aligned with our vision of hassle-free travel.”

Robert Goldsmith, Chief Operating Officer of InterLnkd, added: “We’ve taken travel shopping to another level for TravelUp’s customers. Our technology now allows them to receive highly relevant, trip-focused product recommendations shortly after booking their holidays – precisely when they are most engaged in planning their trips. It’s a powerful way to enhance customer experience and unlock an entirely new revenue stream at zero additional cost.”

InterLnkd’s matching engine, driven by its proprietary MotiVatedData™ technology, curates the most relevant retail items based on individual travel itineraries and presents them through a bespoke, white-label shopping platform – enabling TravelUp to earn a free incremental revenue stream from its customers’ purchases.

ADVERTISEMENT