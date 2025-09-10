Travel Uni launches new AI platform, game-changing travel agent training

Travel Uni, part of Equator Global, has unveiled its latest training platform upgrade with Tourism Thailand. An innovative new tool, Travel Uni Advanced Intelligence uses cutting edge technology to make learning, product knowledge development and sales support faster and easier for travel agents.

The new and enhanced training platform incorporates AI to put instant knowledge, ideas and support at travel agents fingertips.

Travel Uni Advanced Intelligence blends human and artificial intelligence to deliver instant information (in more than 25 languages) on destinations, hotels, cruises, airlines, and other travel products. Agents simply type in their travel question, and the ‘Auto-Expert’ generates quick and clear information within seconds. The new tool can also create and suggest itineraries.

To make learning more engaging and easier to absorb, the platform automatically generates Auto-Podcasts. Each time an agent asks a question through the AI tool, the answer is transformed into a podcast, presented as a natural, discussion-style conversation between two life-like hosts. The podcasts allow travel agents to revisit the platform’s responses in an easy and fun way, continuing learning whether at work, on the go, or at home.

Equator Global’s CEO, Ian Dockreay, says: “This is just the start of the next stage of travel e-learning, marketing and information technology.”

Leading the launch is Philip Micallef, the newly appointed Marketing and Account Manager at Equator Global. With a strong travel background and wider experience in digital innovation, Micallef is focused on helping travel agents get the most from the platform as it expands, adding:

“I’m excited to have joined Equator Global at this stage of their worldwide expansion and development. Emerging knowledge technologies are really taking off into a whole new world of innovation and delivery, most of which we couldn’t have imagined just a few short years ago.”

Drawing on more than 20 years of experience, supporting over 350,000 travel agents and tour operators worldwide, the new AI tool is a revolutionary upgrade to how agents learn and sell.

To ensure the answers are reliable and accurate, Travel Uni is working with their travel and tourism clients to create a bespoke digital knowledge cloud with the client feeding it with data and sources that will deliver the best information for agents.

The new AI tool is now live. Travel agents can experience the launch version on the Thailand Expert portal

(https://www.thailandexpert.co.uk), once they’ve registered or logged in.

Further Equator and Travel Uni portals are being updated with the Auto-Expert, so look out for new releases over the coming months.