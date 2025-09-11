Global Leaders to Converge in Paris for A World for Travel Summit

The global travel and tourism industry, the economic powerhouse that accounts for more than 10% of global GDP and one in ten jobs worldwide—is under renewed pressure to balance growth with sustainability. In the face of climate imperatives, political upheaval, and changing consumer expectations, the travel industry continues to strive towards becoming a truly sustainable sector. This October, leaders will again gather in Paris for the 6th A World for Travel Summit, a three-day event designed to chart a course through these complex times.

Taking place from October 29–31, 2025, the summit will feature high-level dialogue, candid debates, and solution-driven sessions addressing the most pressing issues of our time. From the shifting global order to climate resilience, and from digital transformation to regenerative tourism, the program highlights the diversity of voices and the partnerships needed to move the industry forward.

Among the 80 international leading speakers, Gabriel Attal, Member of Parliament and former Prime Minister of France, will address Europe’s role in navigating geopolitical turbulence following e Boston Consulting Group’s keynote address covering “10 Forces Reshaping Global Business,” and asking the critical question, Will Europe Step Up?”. Palestinian peacebuilder and entrepreneur Aziz Abu Sarah, CEO of MEJDI Tours, will share how tourism can foster reconciliation and understanding in divided regions.

AWFT brings together a an impressive lineup of speakers such as ministers of tourism, entrepreneurs, in particular senior executives from Accenture, BCG, IKEA, ICF, Air France/KLM, Club med, Radisson Hotel Group, Booking.com, Amadeus, Trip.com Group and important global trade associations such as FIFA, GBTA, WTTC, GTTP and the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, underscoring the summit’s global reach and multidisciplinary focus.

“These summits bring together diverse perspectives, from policymakers to entrepreneurs, to foster collaboration and accelerate progress,”

said Christian Delom, Secretary General of A World for Travel.

“If we are to make tourism truly sustainable, we must combine innovation, accountability, and global cooperation.”

Over the two days, delegates will debate practical strategies for climate action, examine how artificial intelligence is reshaping the visitor journey, and assess the future of sustainable luxury and regenerative travel. The event will include a gala dinner on the river Seine (by invitation only), celebrating the industry’s progress while underscoring the urgency of the work ahead, including an award ceremony.

For more information and registration, please visit: https://www.aworldfortravel.org