Travel ‘a flag bearer for LGBT+ community but can do more.

Travel is flying the flag for LGBT+ causes but more needs to be done.

That was the message from a WTM London panel, with participants urging the industry to take a stand.

Contiki’s global chief executive Adam Armstrong said he believed the travel industry “leads the way” compared to other sectors on supporting LGBT+ causes and representation and encouraged brands to use their influence to address important social issues.

“You can be political as a brand and at Contiki we do put our stake in the ground. If you don’t like our stance, then you don’t have to book with us. It’s good to see travel companies taking a stand,” he said.

LoAnn Halden, communications vice-president at the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA), said the world “is shifting in painful ways” and encouraged companies to “focus on the smaller things you can do” to make a positive difference against intolerance.

Fellow panellist Aisha Shaibu-Lenoir, founder of LGBT+ specialist events company Moonlight Experiences and The Queer Nomads blog, urged travel firms unsure how to proceed to seek advice from members of the community and to make a “sustainable and lasting” commitment to the cause.

“Think about how you can amplify the community in a positive way,” she said.

All three panellists disagreed with boycotting destinations with anti-LGBT+ laws, favouring a dialogue instead. Halden said the IGLTA was “always willing to have conversations with destinations willing to listen”.