TrainPal announces new lowest fare and flexible ticket features

A new one-click ticket transfer feature has been launched by TrainPal, the money-saving rail and bus ticketing platform, enabling frugal travellers to sell back their tickets to avoid refund charges.

This means those who can’t use or change their mind about the train or bus ticket bought through TrainPal can opt to either receive a full refund, where a refund fee applies, or sell back the ticket (totally avoiding any refund fees).

In these cost-conscious times, TrainPal has also introduced a new low price monitoring function, Price Hunter, enabling users to buy tickets at the lowest possible price.

The Price Hunter function monitors the selected trip and should a lower fare become available a notification will be sent to the user to ask whether they would like to amend their ticket to receive the difference back in the form of credit towards a future TrainPal booking.

Peggy Yang, TrainPal Product Manager, said: “TrainPal is always looking for ways to save its users money, which is becoming even more important in the current economic climate.

“We believe TranPal’s new one-click ticket transfer application, combined with its new low fare monitoring feature will go a long way making travellers’ trips most cost effective.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TrainPal customers can take advantage of a great deal which offers users 34% off the purchase of a Digital Railcard which, when used with the app, provides continually discounted fares.

TrainPal is a leading money-saving rail and bus ticketing platform which helps travellers across Europe find the cheapest and most convenient train and bus journeys.

It enables users to compare and contrast ticket prices to book them at the lowest possible price and can help travellers save up to more than 90% of the original rail fare in the UK.

In addition to the traditional split ticketing features, TrainPal also offers a flexible split ticketing option which gives travellers the best value to help users save even more.

TrainPal offers electronic tickets on all routes supporting eTicketing, saving the time and hassle of having to queue to collect train tickets.

TrainPal works with more than 1000 trusted transport partners across Europe including RDG, SNCF, Trenitalia, NTV Italo, DB, Renfe with train tickets available to book in the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

TrainPal coach booking service covers 47 countries and over 200 popular coach operators such as National Express and megabus.com.

Trainpal is available to download for free via the AppStore and Google Play