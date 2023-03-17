Tourism Ireland’s new campaign set to ‘win hearts’ around the world!

Specially timed to coincide with this week’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the new adverts will be seen in some of Tourism Ireland’s key markets, including Great Britain, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the Nordic countries. The campaign will continue to be rolled out in other markets over the coming weeks.

The ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign is all about celebrating the different ways in which the island of Ireland fills the hearts of its visitors and of locals, and inviting potential holidaymakers to come and experience those for themselves. The advocates and personalities starring in the adverts share the things that fill their heart with Ireland, dialling up what differentiates Ireland from other destinations. They will shine a light on Ireland’s characters, character and culture, through engaging personal anecdotes told by those who love it best – its stars, local characters and visitors.

The first adverts of the new campaign feature actors Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, from Derry Girls. On St Patrick’s Day, Tourism Ireland’s new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign will be rolled out in Great Britain with a special TV ‘mega spot’. At 21:00, a bespoke 60-second advert will air on more than 100 channels across Great Britain, including ITV, Channel 4, Dave and Channel 5 – reaching more than 7.7 million people. Click here to view the advert.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As people everywhere around the world celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we are delighted to roll out our new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign this week. It will highlight our rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and, in particular, our warm welcome – encouraging people to put the island of Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our aim is to deliver ‘stand-out’ for Ireland in the hugely competitive international marketplace. Our ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign will position the island of Ireland as a place that fills the heart and restores the spirit. Our people and welcome are key differentiators for Ireland from our competitor destinations; and this campaign puts them front and centre.”

The ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ adverts will run on multiple channels including TV, cinema, social media, online and outdoor. They will also be shared on Tourism Ireland’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season and, as the rebuilding of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland continues this year, it offers a unique opportunity to launch the new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ global campaign, as Tourism Ireland capitalises on Ireland’s heightened profile around the world during this St Patrick’s Day period.

The campaign will deliver over 100 million impressions (opportunities to see) in the first half of 2023. An additional 50 million impressions will be delivered in the second half of this year.