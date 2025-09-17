Thrivestate Launches “Fly Before You Buy” Program, Enabling International Buyers to Explore Dubai

Thrivestate has introduced a new initiative designed to support international property buyers considering Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The “Fly Before You Buy” program enables prospective investors to visit the city, tour properties in person, and evaluate the local environment prior to making a purchasing decision. Eligible travel costs are reimbursed upon completion of a property purchase.

For years, Dubai has maintained its status as a global hub for economic growth, initially drawing early-stage investors attracted by its high-yield opportunities. As the market matured, the city’s consistent performance and long-term outlook have expanded its appeal to a broader, more conservative segment of international buyers.

For many in this group, however, making a significant financial commitment remotely has remained a challenge. Digital brochures and virtual tours often fall short of providing the assurance needed for multi-million-dirham transactions. The additional burden of organizing international travel—without structured support—has further complicated the process.

Thrivestate’s “Fly Before You Buy” initiative addresses this by simplifying access to in-person due diligence. The program offers a streamlined way for buyers to engage directly with the market, reinforcing transparency and reducing barriers to entry for serious international investors.

How the Program Works

“The Fly Before You Buy” program gives potential investors the chance to:

Fly to Dubai with round-trip economy airfare covered

Stay three nights in a luxury hotel, handpicked from Thrivestate’s partner network

Join curated property tours, customized to match their investment goals

Individuals allocating AED 1 million or more may be eligible for airfare reimbursement. Those allocating AED 2 million or more may qualify for reimbursement of both flight and hotel expenses.

Thrivestate’s concierge team also arranges everything—flights, hotels, and city experiences—so clients can focus on discovering Dubai.

A Concierge-Style Experience

“Fly Before You Buy” is more than a real estate tour—it’s an introduction to the Dubai lifestyle. Investors enjoy a fully guided experience:

Personalized viewings of off-plan developments and luxury ready homes

Access to top communities like Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Downtown

Recommendations for restaurants, culture, and leisure so visitors understand what living in Dubai feels like

As CEO Lior Poly explains: “Many of our clients come from London, Paris, Hong Kong, and New York. They’ve heard about Dubai’s growth but haven’t experienced it. With “Fly Before You Buy”, they don’t just see brochures—they step into the city, explore neighborhoods, and feel the energy for themselves.”

Why It Stands Out

In a market crowded with real estate agencies, Thrivestate sets itself apart by blending luxury travel with smart investing. The program appeals to modern investors who want more than numbers—they want to see, touch, and feel their investment environment.

It also highlights Thrivestate’s global approach. With five offices worldwide and a team of over 100 agents, the company is well-positioned to serve international buyers who demand personalized service.

The Bigger Picture

Dubai’s property sector remains active, drawing attention from individuals seeking both returns and lifestyle advantages. With its “Fly Before You Buy” initiative, Thrivestate aims to streamline the process, enhancing transparency and reducing friction for prospective buyers.

This approach is not solely focused on property acquisition—it also seeks to make the overall decision-making experience more accessible and informed.