Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association declares climate emergency

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) has declared a climate emergency as a signatory of Tourism Declares.

The global tourism-specific initiative will bring together organisations and individuals from across the industry to take purposeful action and reduce carbon emissions.

TOTA has committed to developing and publishing a comprehensive climate emergency plan within the next 12 months, including transparent goals, measurable reductions and yearly progress updates.

“The climate crisis poses an immense threat.

“Throughout Covid-19 recovery efforts, we must stay one step ahead to not only mitigate environmental impacts, but work toward transforming tourism into a force for good,” said Glenn Mandziuk, TOTA chief executive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Becoming a signatory of Tourism Declares is reflective of our regional strategy, Embracing Our Potential, which has led to this commitment to take climate action towards long-term, measurable results.”

Like all signatories of Tourism Declares, TOTA has committed to five key actions, which includes accepting current advice of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating the need to cut global carbon emissions to 55 per cent below 2017 levels by 2030, sharing a public commitment, and acting as an advocate for change and urgent action.

TOTA intends to support the regional as well as wider travel and tourism sector through continued leadership efforts, accelerating the transition to a low carbon tourism economy.

More Information

The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association is a non-profit society, governed by an elected board of directors, which represents business and community tourism interests throughout the region, and is supported by the British Columbia ministry of tourism, arts, culture, and sport.

It is an Industry-led organisation that represents and supports all business and community tourism interests in the region, while also helping to implement provincial tourism policies.

TOTA was recently recognised with North America’s Responsible Tourism Award at the World Travel Awards.

Breaking Travel News spoke to Glenn Mandziuk to find out how it felt to have won.

Take a look at his thoughts or find out more about the organisation, head over to the official website.

Image: Tom Ryan