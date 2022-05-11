The Sukhothai Bangkok adds new dimension to Bangkok’s spa scene

The Sukhothai Bangkok has begun construction of its luxury spa complex – The Sukhothai Spa – as a part of the hotel’s continued commitment to enhancing guest experience and service. The new sanctuary will be built from scratch on the location of the existing Spa Botanica and the Garden Villa. It is expected to take between 16-18 months to complete.

The Sukhothai Spa will offer a complete nurturing and bespoke holistic spa experience in a tranquil, tropical garden setting. It will combine signature treatments with unique facilities and services, in a new two-storey complex.

Explaining the concept, Alexander Schillinger, General Manager, The Sukhothai Bangkok, said, “The idea for The Sukhothai Spa germinated when more than 7,000 sqms of lush gardens adjacent to the hotel became available. We decided it would be the perfect place to provide guests with a wellness journey to renew body, mind and spirit while still being in harmony with nature right in the centre of bustling Bangkok.”

The new spa complex will be a showcase of contemporary and traditional Thai architecture, and reflect the beauty of the hotel’s design inspired by Thailand’s first capital, Sukhothai. It will offer several specialised treatment rooms coupled with carefully created experiences aimed at discerning health and wellness enthusiasts looking to escape the urban chaos of Bangkok. The luxury spa complex is scheduled to open in quarter three of 2023.