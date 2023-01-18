THE SEYCHELLES, THE NEXT NEW DESTINATION FOR MELIÁ HOTELS INTERNATIONAL

Meliá Hotels International, the leading hotel company in Spain, continues to grow internationally with the addition to its portfolio of its first hotel in the Seychelles. This is a new milestone for the company with its debut in a new superior-quality destination which offers travellers unique travel experiences. The Meliá Sea Front Mahe Island will be located on the beachfront in Mahe, the largest of the Seychelles Islands. All of the key tourist attractions are only a few minutes’ drive from the hotel, which will also have easy access to Seychelles International Airport and its capital Victoria. The resort which houses the Meliá Sea Front Mahe Island will consist of several facilities, including a convention centre for up to 300 people which is ideal for the MICE segment, a shopping mall and medical centre, as well as accommodation for resort employees. There will also be a serviced apartment building with 68 apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. The future Meliá Sea Front Mahe Island Hotel will provide 120 rooms, 12 of them suites, in addition to all of the services and attributes of the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand. With views of the beautiful waters around the Seychelles from almost the entire hotel, it will offer truly unique experiences for guests. Dining facilities will include three restaurants in different areas of the hotel, including on its stunning rooftop. It will also feature a number of swimming pools and garden areas which will be perfect for relaxation, as well as spaces more focused on well-being activities, including a fully equipped gym. As Gabriel Escarrer, Executive Vice President and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, explains, “we’re very proud of the international growth our company is seeing thanks to additions to our portfolio of hotels such as this, introducing our brands to the most exclusive travel destinations in the world”.​

