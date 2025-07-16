The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa Celebrates Unhurried Luxury with Extended Stays & Unique Experiences

With the growing popularity of the “slow travel” trend, where travellers are trading packed itineraries and whistle-stop tours for an unhurried, more considered approach to their getaways, the five Red Star, two Michelin-Key Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa is inviting guests to enjoy an extended stay with their Stay Four, Enjoy More offer. Visitors who stay for four nights or more will receive their final night complimentary, allowing them to immerse themselves in all the exciting experiences the hotel has to offer, from hot air ballooning to penny farthing rides, as well as explore the surrounding UNESCO World Heritage city of Bath and its rich array of historic landmarks and stunning landscapes.

The limited time Stay Four, Enjoy More package, available until October 31st 2025, includes a traditional full English breakfast in the beautiful Montagu’s Mews restaurant, a quintessentially British afternoon tea and unlimited use of the serene Spa and Bath House. From masterfully prepared dishes created from locally sourced ingredients in the stylish Montagu’s Mews restaurant to expertly crafted cocktails in the elegant Bar or enjoying bubbles on the new Taittinger Terrace in the vibrant gardens, guests can indulge their appetites and quench their thirst throughout their stay. Meanwhile, the Spa offers state-of-the-art facilities, including a thermal suite and heated relaxation pools, as well as signature GROUND wellbeing treatments to nourish the mind, body and soul. What’s more, the longer stay allows guests ample time to book some of the hotel’s carefully curated experiences to make the most of the city.

There are plenty of opportunities for guests to be immersed in culture during their stay, from a perfume masterclass in partnership with local perfumery Parterre - where attendees will learn about the history of perfume and create their own signature scent to take home - to an outdoor sculpture garden showcasing the work of local artists in association with Axle Arts. For those seeking adventure outside of The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa, there are an array of activities and experiences on offer that can be booked by concierge. For a truly unique view, soar above Bath in the hotel’s very own hot air balloon followed by a celebratory glass of champagne, or meander though the waterways of Bath with the hotel’s expertly guided paddle-boarding experience. For those looking to get the adrenaline pumping outside of the city, join a private climbing and abseiling tour in the surrounding areas of Bristol, Cheddar or Wells.



For guests who prefer to keep their feet on the ground and want to learn more about the fascinating history of Bath, the Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa has partnered with a number of the most renowned tour guides in the city - from private culinary tours with Savouring Bath to taste the finest foodie delights on offer, to one of the various tours led by official blue badge guide Fred Mawer. The fun and educational tours on offer range from Bath on Screen, where guests embark on a cinematic journey through the City and discover the backdrops to iconic scenes from Netflix’s Bridgerton, to a tour of Jane Austen’s Bath to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the renowned author. For a truly unforgettable and quirky experience, guests can master the art of riding a Victorian Penny Farthing Bicycle on a guided tour of the city starting just steps from the hotel.

From the iconic Royal Crescent where the hotel is located, to the elegant architecture of Pulteney Bridge, and the ancient history of the Roman Baths, Bath has much to offer those seeking history, exploration and adventure. The Royal Crescent Hotel and Spa, with its enviable location in the heart of the city, provides an ideal base to take it all in, while staying in unmatched opulence - the perfect place for travellers to immerse themselves in the slow travel trend and experience truly unhurried luxury.

The Stay Four, Enjoy More package, available until October 31st 2025, starts from £1,735 for four nights, including breakfast, one afternoon tea, and unlimited use of the Spa and Bath House.

Nightly rates at The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa start from £410 on a B&B basis. To book please visit https://www.royalcrescent.co.uk/.