The Red Sea Wellness Retreat Delivers Transformative Five-Day Journey at Six Senses Southern Dunes

The Red Sea Wellness Retreat, powered by lululemon, welcomed guests from the UK, Spain, Russia, Saudi, and across the GCC for five days of movement, mindfulness, and deep inner connection at Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea. Designed to give participants a transformative wellness experience rooted in local culture and internationally recognized practices, the program also highlighted The Red Sea’s growing appeal as a destination for well-being.

Programme Highlights

• Guided visualisations and conscious breath-work

• Sunrise meditations and inner-discovery workshops

• Sunset sound-bath journeys followed by stargazing sessions

• Voice-and-movement activations

• Divine masculine and feminine balancing workshop

• Blue Lotus heart-opening ceremony

“Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea harnesses the desert’s quiet strength to nurture profound restoration,” said Zaher Bizri, Director of Sales & Marketing, Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea. “We invite programme leaders worldwide to bring their retreats here and encourage travellers to experience The Red Sea’s transformative serenity first-hand.”

Co-led by Saudi wellness advocate Ghalia Khaldi, founder of Sakura Wellness, and British holistic coach Nicole Shields, founder of Holistic Serenity, the retreat offers participants a unique balance of local cultural elements and globally recognized wellness practices.

“From the very first sunrise meditation to the closing sound-bath, this coast invited everyone—myself included, to let go and simply be,” noted Nicole Shields. “We were really able to connect to the land here. I can’t wait to return with more retreat groups, and to share the clarity and calm and deep transformation we all felt her.”

Maram Zbaeda, a retreat guest visiting from the UAE, reflected: “Each day offered something different, whether dawn breath-work, a movement workshop, or an evening sound bath in the desert. Sharing those sessions with a like-minded group made the experience even more powerful; I’m heading home with new friends and simple rituals to keep this calm energy alive.”

The success of this retreat mirrors a broader trend as The Red Sea emerges as a global wellness hub, attracting instructors, practitioners, and travellers seeking meaningful, restorative experiences in nature. With additional retreats already in planning, Six Senes Southern Dunes, The Red Sea invites wellness professionals and enthusiasts worldwide to craft transformative programmes in one of the planet's most breathtaking, untouched destinations.

The success of this retreat mirrors a broader trend as The Red Sea emerges as a global wellness hub, attracting instructors, practitioners, and travellers seeking meaningful, restorative experiences in nature. Details on the next Red Sea Wellness Retreat will be announced on Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea’s social media channels. Follow @SixSensesSouthernDunes for updates.