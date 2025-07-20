THE RITZ-CARLTON SPA AT GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO INTRODUCES HOLISTIC WELLNESS RETREAT

Escape to a three-day restorative retreat this August at Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, the resort’s dedicated Ritz-Carlton Spa will invite guests to experience three days of complete healing, targeting the mind, body, and soul. Patrons will enjoy personalized health consultations, inspiring guest speakers, indulgent spa services, curated dining and beverages, and invigorating fitness activity programming over several days. Locals have the option to enjoy day passes to the retreat, while travelers can opt to stay overnight on property.

“Wellness is no longer just a buzzword, but must be integrated into everything we do, specifically how we travel,” said Tony Angel, Director of Spa at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando. “The team has developed a curated and holistic retreat where guests will not only leave rejuvenated, but with tangible skills and lessons that they can take into their everyday lives. By combining Florida’s natural landscapes with our property’s diverse offerings and restorative spa rituals, this wellness retreat is designed to elevate well-being and inspire lasting harmony in our attendees’ lives.”

The Itinerary

The retreat begins with a warm welcome lunch where guests can settle in and connect over seasonal fare in Vitale, Spa Café. The afternoon is dedicated to restoration, featuring luxurious spa treatments, invigorating Cryotherapy sessions, and time to unwind with poolside lounging. In the evening, guests will gather for a lively welcome reception and dinner designed for mingling and setting intentions for the days ahead at Fairways, followed by a deeply calming floating and sound bath meditation. Day two of the retreat invites guests to dive deeper into the experience with a dynamic lineup of activities. From sunrise kayaking, fishing or a 5K run/walk to thought-provoking guest speakers and fresh meal breaks, plus opportunities to customize the retreat with options for pickleball, bootcamp or yoga, every moment is designed to energize and inspire. On the final day, guests will enjoy a tranquil wind-down complete with a selection of curated activities, rejuvenating spa time, insightful panels with opportunities for questions, and a final farewell meditation.

Guest Speakers and Sponsors

Complementing the retreat’s vast itinerary of programming, patrons will enjoy thought-provoking guest speakers, including Charles ‘Bo’ Outlaw—NBA legend and mentor—and Amanda Thebe, acclaimed health and wellness expert and Best-Selling Author of Menopocalypse: How I Learned to Thrive During Menopause and How You Can Too! The weekend is generously sponsored by a curated selection of wellness-forward brands, including: Bathorium, a clean-ingredient bath brand with products free of artificial fragrances and colorants; Fountain Life, a cutting-edge health and longevity company delivering proactive, preventative, and personalized plans to optimize healthspan and lifespan; Essence One, creators of essential oil blends and aromatherapy products sourced from around the world; and HX Expeditions, a travel brand taking patrons to the rarest corners of the planet. Guests will take home gifts from the retreat’s sponsors valued at a total of $300.

The Ritz-Carlton Spa

The relaxation notably unfolds at the resort’s renowned Ritz-Carlton Spa. An oasis for the senses, the 40,000-square-foot sanctuary offers 40 treatment rooms and a full salon. Between or post treatment, patrons can relax in the outdoor lap pool, decompress in the sauna, or enjoy a healthy meal at Vitale — the dedicated spa café. Signature therapies, including massages and body treatments, incorporate CBD and herbs from the resort’s organic garden, honey from its resident bees, citrus from local orchards, and other homegrown ingredients.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and to make a reservation, please find the brochure here or visit www.grandelakes.com.