The New Delta Vacations Makes it Easier for SkyMiles Members to Book Vacations

Delta SkyMiles® Members can now get even more out of a dream trip with Delta Vacations thanks to major program enhancements that begin today:

Increased Value: Miles are now worth at least 15% more when put toward any Delta Vacations destination, at any time. This means SkyMiles Members can get more vacation value for their miles than ever before.

More Rewards: When booking Delta Vacations packages, SkyMiles Members can now earn more miles and MQDs than ever before*. Additionally, Members can use their miles to cover all or a portion of the vacation package, including hotels, transportation and activities/excursions.

Better Booking Experience: Delta Vacations has a new booking experience making it easier for customers, on any device, to find and book the right vacation package for their needs. Delta Vacations allows travelers to choose from flights, hotels, rides and activities all over the world, all in one place.

“We believe the whole point of earning miles is to go on a bucket-list vacation, and we are dedicated to making it easier than ever for SkyMiles Members to earn, book and plan the trips of their dreams,” said Kama Winters, President of Delta Vacations.

Delta Vacations is just one more reason for Delta customers to become SkyMiles Members. The SkyMiles Program is free to join, allows travelers to earn and use miles that don’t expire, and continues to lead the industry with benefits like free Wi-Fi on most domestic flights and the ability to earn miles beyond the flight with customer-favorite brands.

For more information, visit: www.delta.com/vacations