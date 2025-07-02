The Luxury Collection and Michael McGregor Channel the Essence of Three Cities

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, today announces a partnership with Michael McGregor, the Los Angeles-based artist celebrated for his striking and vibrant depictions of everyday life. In his first collaboration with a global hotel brand, McGregor has partnered with The Luxury Collection to create a bespoke series of original drawings that celebrate the local charm and culture of three of the portfolio’s most esteemed North American properties: Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco; Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis; and Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah. This exclusive collaboration reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing guests with immersive experiences that capture the soul and cultural vibrancy of each destination, seen through the unique lens of global creatives.

Known for exploring themes of luxury, leisure, and travel with expressive style, McGregor was inspired by his personal experiences at the three hotels to create one-of-a-kind artworks that reflect the identity and locale of each destination. Whether capturing the Gilded Age opulence of Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco, the flourishing arts and design scene surrounding Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis, or the romance and historic charm of Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah, McGregor’s drawings translate each hotel’s sense-of-place with his signature whimsy.

“At The Luxury Collection, we are passionate about unearthing the authentic essence of a destination and creating moments of discovery that resonate long after guests depart,” said Bruce Rohr, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, The Luxury Collection. “Michael McGregor’s talent for distilling the spirit of a place with unmistakable character and flair beautifully encapsulates this mission. His drawings are artistic celebrations of personal exploration. In the same spirit, we hope to inspire our guests to discover and fall in love with the destinations they visit in their own unique ways.”

The drawings will also be integrated into the guest journey at these select hotels through bespoke guest collateral and visual storytelling elements including welcome notes and amenity cards that evoke a deep sense of place. Additionally, a curated box set of postcards featuring five of McGregor’s illustrations will be available for purchase at participating properties and online, offering guests a timeless memento of their stays.

To further bring the collaboration to life, each of the three hotels will offer bespoke guest programming inspired by McGregor’s artistic process and his whimsical approach to capturing a sense of place. At Palace Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, San Francisco, guests will be invited to join Sketches Through Time, a guided walking tour through the hotel’s historic spaces culminating in a sketching session led by a local artist. Using custom sketch kits and materials, guests will be encouraged to interpret the property’s iconic architectural and cultural details that inspired Michael himself.

Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah and Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis will also introduce interactive sketching activations celebrating local creativity and personal expression. At the rooftop bar Peregrin at Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Savannah, the Sketch & Sip event will invite guests to create their own illustrations of Savannah while enjoying the lively atmosphere. Guests’ artworks will then be shared on social media for a friendly competition, with the lucky winner receiving a postcard set, gift card to Peregrin, and a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel. Meanwhile, Hotel Ivy, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Minneapolis, will also host a sketching class led by local artists. Held within the hotel’s skyway system, guests will reimagine impressive views of the Ziggurat-inspired Ivy Tower and downtown Minneapolis skyline. These activations will offer guests thoughtful moments of connection and creativity - an extension of Michael’s belief in approaching travel with an observational and curious spirit.

“I find inspiration in the quiet observations of everyday life and the freedom to explore at my own pace, so travel has always been a driving force in my creative process. Partnering with The Luxury Collection is a natural fit, as the brand’s approach to travel resonates with my own, both valuing curiosity and the thrill of unexpected discoveries,” said Michael McGregor. “The hotels I visited were as unique as the destinations they inhabited, with stories and characters waiting to be uncovered. It’s been a fulfilling artistic endeavor to share my perspectives on these remarkable places and bring them to life through my drawings.”

The postcard set will be available to purchase online at TheLuxuryCollectionStore.com and on property at select locations.