THE LEELA PALACE NEW DELHI ELEVATES THE ART OF HOSPITALITY

The Leela Palace New Delhi partnered with the prestigious India Art Fair for its 15th edition as the official Hotel and VIP Lounge Hospitality Partner. The Leela Palace New Delhi has been associated with the India Art Fair, the biggest fair experience of modern and contemporary Indian art in the world for the last three years to celebrate diverse forms of art, from traditional Indian craftsmanship to contemporary masterpieces. The Leela Palace New Delhi, has long held partnerships with luminaries in the arts and this unique partnership with the India Art Fair, underscores The Leela’s unwavering commitment to excellence in hospitality and the seamless integration of art, crafted into unique guest experiences.

Held in New Delhi, the India Art Fair took place at the NSIC grounds in Okhla from February 1 to 4, 2024. It was one of the largest exhibitions of modern and contemporary Indian art globally, with more than 70 trailblazing exhibitors present from all over India and a diverse array of art enthusiasts and collectors in attendance. The fair featured a diverse range of artistic expressions, including paintings, sculptures, prints, mixed-media pieces, and photography.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been committed to promoting the rich and vibrant art legacy of India, through curated experiences for guests. By partnering with this esteemed event, The Leela Palace New Delhi engaged with global art enthusiasts, art collectors, and cultural connoisseurs, via guided art tours, special dining experiences and other special activations that highlight and pay homage to the city’s evolving art sensibilities.

Anupam Dasgupta, Area Vice President (North India) and General Manager at The Leela Palace New Delhi, stated, “Art is an integral part of our brand identity at The Leela and we take pride in celebrating India’s art, luxury and culture. We believe in the transformative power of art to transcend boundaries, evoke emotions, and tell stories that resonate deeply with our guests. This partnership with the India Art Fair has allowed us to deepen our engagement with our country’s vibrant cultural landscape. It is a platform where we not only showcased our commitment to excellence in hospitality but also contributed to the cultural dialogue by integrating art seamlessly into the specially curated guest experiences.”

The collaboration with the India Art Fair provided The Leela with a unique opportunity to highlight its dedication to both luxury and culture. The Leela Palace New Delhi is renowned for offering guests an immersive experience where art seamlessly blends with hospitality, creating an ambiance that is captivating and inspiring. Here, art is not only adorned on walls; but is woven into the fabric of the brand, enriching every aspect of the guest experience with beauty, meaning, and creativity, following the principle of Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God.

