THE FIRST EVER FIVE-STAR HOTEL DEDICATED TO IMMERSIVE DISNEY ROYAL STORIES OPENS

Disneyland Paris reopens the doors of its landmark hotel following a complete transformation. The royally reimagined Disneyland Hotel invites all guests – especially children – to experience an immersive journey into royal Disney stories combined with unparalleled hospitality, fine dining and uniquely Disney entertainment.

Every inch of the hotel’s interior has undergone a complete reimagination. From its elegant rooms and suites to its regal-themed lobby, restaurants, bar, lounges and more, Disneyland Hotel brings beloved stories such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Princess and the Frog” to life, immersing guests from first step into the hotel. Guests will encounter Disney royalty, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse dressed in their new royal attire, and even an exclusive La Troupe Royale Disney adding to the magic of each guest’s stay.

Combining their creativity with the expertise of 200 European suppliers and craftspeople, the Walt Disney Imagineering team has developed an experience that pays vibrant homage to both Disney royal stories and celebrated European landmarks such as Le Château de Versailles.

“The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry,” said Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris. “We are thrilled to unveil this a one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.”

Children will be welcomed like princesses and princes during their stay where they can enjoy bespoke experiences fit for royalty such as the Royal Kids Club or My Royal Dream experience. And after a full day creating magical memories at the parks, families can unwind and relax together at Disneyland Hotel Spa by Clarins.

Steeped in the same powerful storytelling seen throughout the hotel, both The Royal Banquet and La Table de Lumière restaurants offer unique gourmet dining experiences infused with French savoir-faire and the spirit of creativity only Disney can do.

Guests staying in The Castle Club – an exclusive hotel within the hotel – will enjoy a range of VIP benefits and services, including added privacy with a dedicated private elevator and check-in area as well as breakfast with Disney Princess characters in the Castle Club Lounge.

Since the first Disney theme park opened outside of the U.S. in 1983, the dream of parents and children having fun together continues to expand around the world, bringing guests deeper into the stories they love, and celebrating the cultures where these experiences come to life, in a way that is uniquely Disney.

Reservations are open at www.disneylandparis.com