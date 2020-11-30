The Dilly to launch in London next spring

In early 2021, Le Méridien Piccadilly will become the Dilly, an independently owned and operated hotel.

The historic hotel dates back to 1908 and the transformation over the coming months and years will see the Dilly defined by its London location, style and connections.

The Dilly Hotel general manager, James Olivier, commented: “When you explore everything that makes a location the place to be for business or pleasure, or simply to recharge, this is it – London’s epicentre, Piccadilly Circus and a meeting point known throughout the world.

“Our hotel’s very name is memorable, playful and ultimately inspired by our address in the centre of London on Piccadilly.”

The property’s owners - Archer Hotel Capital - made the decision to operate the Dilly as an independent hotel when the management contract with Marriott International expired.

Axiom Hospitality will manage the Dilly on behalf of Archer.

Guy Pasley-Tyler, director portfolio and fund management at Archer Hotel Capital, explained: “This is the first hotel in the Archer portfolio to be operated independently and thus it is the first to develop its own brand.

“The transition and rebrand of the Dilly will be our renewed focus with immediate improvements to include a new exterior design to the entrance of the hotel and lobby refurbishment, plus an on-going bedroom re-design.”