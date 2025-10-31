The Beach Club, Barbuda Launches Sales for Luxury Homes

The Beach Club, Barbuda, one of the Caribbean’s most anticipated private resort and residential communities in development, is celebrating the official launch of sales for its beachfront real estate offerings: Nobu Beach Inn Residences, The Beach Club Villas and The Beach Club Estates. Set on 400 acres with two miles of pristine shoreline on Barbuda’s picturesque southwest coast, The Beach Club, Barbuda offers buyers the opportunity to own a home on one of the last unspoiled beaches in the Caribbean. Anchored by Nobu Beach Inn, a low-impact, nature-first resort set to be completed in late 2026, The Beach Club, Barbuda will include a collection of private residences and world-class amenities with exceptional service and dining aligned to the globally-recognized Nobu brand.

The Beach Club, Barbuda is the realization of a long-standing vision shared by founders Robert De Niro, Daniel Shamoon and James Packer. Thirty-five years ago, De Niro discovered the property on a boat trip from Antigua and this special site made a lasting impression. Now, it is being brought to life with thoughtful, intentional development. All three partners will have a personal home on the property, demonstrating their commitment and passion for this exceptional community.

“The Beach Club, Barbuda will offer buyers and guests a true toes-in-the-sand, barefoot luxury experience. Ownership will come with a community that values authenticity, the breathtaking natural surroundings of Barbuda and the relaxed pace of life that defines the island,” said Managing Partner Daniel Shamoon. “This is a discreet, low-key destination where world-class hospitality subtly meets the ease of Caribbean living in one of the most beautiful places on Earth. We aim to leave a lasting legacy that locals, guests and owners can enjoy for generations to come.”

Each home is designed to feel like a personalized luxury retreat - immersed in nature and surrounded by verdant landscaping. Interior design is led by London-based Ward & Co with the imprint of De Niro’s keen attention to detail and affinity for design. Single-story, open design incorporates natural, sustainable materials to seamlessly blend into the tropical landscape. There are three distinct paths to island living include:

Nobu Beach Inn Residences – 25 bespoke homes, fully serviced by Nobu Beach Inn, allowing owners to enjoy the feel of a private home with the benefits of Nobu’s signature hospitality, including in-residence dining, concierge support and housekeeping. Residences are set on one-acre beachfront lots with four and five-bedroom designs ranging from 5,000 to 6,000 square feet. Owners have the option to include their residence in the rental program, all arranged and managed through Nobu Beach Inn. Pricing starts from $12 million USD.

The Beach Club Villas – 23 one-acre lots, each with 150 feet of beach frontage allow owners to bring their island vision to life with flexible designs that can include private pools, guest cottages and indoor-outdoor living arrangements. Lot pricing starts from $7 million USD.

The Beach Club Estates – Seven expansive six-acre plots with up to 480 feet of shoreline give buyers the opportunity to create their own compound and the prospect of developing a true Caribbean retreat with space for multiple residences, amenities such as private tennis courts, home cinemas and total seclusion. Lot pricing starts from $15 million USD.

The Clubhouse is set to be the vibrant heart of the community, specifically for owners, featuring a restaurant and bar, pool and cabanas, wellness facilities, a wide range of curated experiences, and live music.

Additionally, owners will have exclusive access to the Nobu Beach Inn. Tucked along sandy paths and surrounded by lush greenery, Nobu Beach Inn will feature 17 individual hotel bungalows with 36 bedrooms in total. Amenities include the signature Nobu Barbuda restaurant, an omakase sushi bar, an expansive beach club and restaurant, indoor and outdoor spa, oceanfront pool, tennis and padel courts, kids club and a multitude of boating and water sports.

The project commits to ecologically sensitive development, renewable energy and community enhancements, aligning with Barbuda’s rich tradition of respecting nature. A range of initiatives will be implemented across the development to preserve and protect Barbuda’s ecosystem, including an on-site farm providing freshly grown produce year-round. Social responsibility for the island and its community remains a top priority for the partners, and the team will support local entrepreneurs and employ local Barbudans whenever possible.

For the ultimate day of luxury and seclusion, The Beach Club, Barbuda invites guests and prospective buyers to unwind in a private coastal sanctuary on the famed Princess Diana Beach with an exclusive Beach Bungalow experience. Perfect for yachters and day visitors alike, the bungalow offers a private pool, alfresco dining, direct beach access, and the full Nobu Barbuda experience, from fresh sushi and bespoke cocktails to personalized butler service. Pricing is available upon request.

The Beach Club is easily accessible due to the recent opening of Burton Nibbs International Airport in Barbuda, allowing for direct private jet access and inter-island transfers. Antigua’s V.C. Bird Airport is just a 10-minute helicopter or private flight from Burton Nibbs International Airport. Travellers can enjoy direct flights to Antigua from major global cities, including New York City, Miami and London.

For more information on ownership opportunities, please visit www.thebeachclub.com.