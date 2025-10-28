The American Colony Hotel Jerusalem Named Israel’s Leading Boutique Hotel for 2025

The American Colony Hotel in Jerusalem has once again been named Israel’s Leading Boutique Hotel for 2025 by the internationally acclaimed World Travel Awards, marking the ninth time the hotel has received this coveted recognition.

Established in 1993, the World Travel Awards are recognized globally as the benchmark of excellence in the travel and tourism industry. Each year, more than 650,000 travel professionals and consumers worldwide vote to select the leading hotels and destinations around the world. The American Colony Hotel first received this award in 2013 and has since been honored repeatedly in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and now again in 2025.

Alex Nassar, General Manager of The American Colony Hotel, commented following the announcement: “We are deeply honored that The American Colony has been chosen once again as Israel’s Leading Boutique Hotel for 2025, and we are grateful to the World Travel Awards committee for their continued trust and recognition. This marks our ninth win of what is considered the ‘Oscars’ equivalent of the global tourism industry. Over the past year, we have completed a major renovation to enhance our guests’ experience. We remain fully committed to maintaining the hotel’s exceptional standards of service and its uniquely warm and refined atmosphere. I warmly invite guests from across the world to experience our renowned hospitality and culinary excellence.”

A 160-year-old Ottoman landmark, The American Colony Hotel was built in 1860 as the palace of a local pasha and his four wives. The hotel’s Arabesque arches, hand-painted ceilings, rich carpets, and antique décor create a timeless blend of East and West, offering guests a serene and romantic ambiance. The property encompasses four historic buildings, surrounded by lush gardens and ancient fountains.

The hotel features 85 individually designed rooms in seven categories, each with its own distinctive charm. Many rooms boast high ceilings, painted wooden beams, or elegant oriental arches. During the recent renovation, all four floors of the main building were upgraded, including 41 refurbished rooms and bathrooms, with several rooms now offering private balconies.

The American Colony Hotel offers world-class hospitality and understated luxury.

Over the years, the hotel’s timeless allure has made it a favorite among diplomats, journalists, and cultural icons such as Sting, Richard Gere, Chuck Norris, Jane Fonda, Bob Dylan, Robert De Niro, Giorgio Armani, Uma Thurman, Natalie Portman, Oliver Stone, Winston Churchill, Marc Chagall, Peter O’Toole, Ingrid Bergman, Leonard Bernstein, Vanessa Redgrave, Willem Dafoe, Miuccia Prada, Kofi Annan, Ben Kingsley, Herbert Samuel, Barbara Walters, Cliff Richard, Jimmy Carter, Mikhail Gorbachev, Lawrence of Arabia, Hans-Dietrich Genscher, John Buzz, and many others.