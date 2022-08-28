Thai tourism end-of-year target raised to 10 million

Thailand’s tourism scene is continually being reinvigorated, with the tally of foreign arrivals having now exceeded 4 million for the year according to Thai News agency NNT.

Relevant agencies are now considering tourism promotion measures that would attract travelers to the Kingdom for the rest of the year. The current target is to realize 10 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2022.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said more than 4 million foreign tourists have entered Thailand this year. This figure is expected to rise to 4.5 million within this month, rising the end-of-year government target for the arrival of foreign tourists to 10 million.

The top 5 origin countries of tourists entering Thailand are, in respective order, Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

To stimulate tourism, on August 19th, 2022, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) allowed foreign tourists to extend their stays, to encourage travel and to increase their spending.

Effective October 1st, 2022 to March 31st, 2023, the period of stay for nationals of countries exempted from a visa requirement is extended from 30 to 45 days. The stay for those who apply for visa on arrival is extended from 15 to 30 days.