Tapestry Collection heads for Jamaica with latest signing

Hilton has announced the signing of Rok Hotel, Kingston, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, representing the brand’s debut in the Caribbean.

Slated to open in 2020, the 168-room property, owned by PanJam Investment, sits in a multi-purpose complex on the Kingston Waterfront and will include retail, on-site entertainment and commercial office spaces.

“Strategically focused on our expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America, we value the opportunity presented with Tapestry Collection by Hilton,” said Juan Corvinos, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America, Hilton.

“With Tapestry Collection, we open the door to owners with unique, upscale hotels, who seek to maintain their property’s distinctive character.”

Under redevelopment to further revitalize the Kingston Waterfront, the 12-story building originally opened in 1977 as the Oceana Hotel.

Now, it is being transformed into Rok, Kingston, a contemporary hotel in downtown Kingston, offering guests convenient access to the National Gallery of Jamaica and the historic landmark, Port Royal.

“Following a year of impressive growth since the brand’s launch, including the signing of our first two properties in Peru, we are energised by our expansion in the Caribbean and Latin America,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.

“With its deep roots in the community, the Rok Hotel, Kingston will offer guests an authentically local experience coupled with the warm and welcoming hospitality of Jamaica.”

Located on Ocean Boulevard overlooking the Kingston Harbour, the seventh largest natural harbour in the world, the property will feature an expansive pool deck on its first floor, as well as a fitness centre, lounge area, restaurant, cafe and bar.

“As Hilton continues to expand its presence throughout the Caribbean, we are excited to have the opportunity to support their growth and debut the Tapestry Collection brand in the region,” said Stephen Facey, chairman and chief executive officer of PanJam.

“We recognise the value in collaborating with a well-respected global hospitality company such as Hilton, particularly as we work together to introduce travellers to authentic Kingston experiences, while offering them the brand’s upscale accommodations.”

Hilton currently has a portfolio of nearly 150 hotels and resorts open to welcome travellers in the Caribbean and Latin America, including more than 20 hotels across the Caribbean.