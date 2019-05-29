Four Seasons signs for new property in Cartagena, Colombia

Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts has revealed plans to open a luxury hotel and private residences in Cartagena, one of South America’s most historic and attractive seaside cities.

The property will be developed alongside San Francisco Investments, a subsidiary of Valorem, a business group with ownership of Colombia’s leading players in media, entertainment, retail and renewable resources.

Located on the doorstep of Cartagena’s historic walled city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, Four Seasons Hotel & Private Residences Cartagena will revitalise and restore several culturally significant buildings dating as far back as the 16th century.

These include the Cloister of Saint Francis (Claustro de San Francisco), home to the 16th-century Saint Francis Church; the Club Cartagena, a 1920s Beaux Arts masterpiece; and four renowned theatres, Teatro Cartagena, Teatro Calamarí, Teatro Bucanero and Teatro Rialto.

These buildings will be brought to life once again through a careful restoration aimed at preserving the iconic facades and historic architecture.

Nestled within the lively Getsemaní neighbourhood, the hotel will provide guests and residents with convenient access to Cartagena’s vibrant culture and entertainment scene, and its picture-perfect architectural landmarks.

“We are proud to partner with the iconic Four Seasons brand to build a new luxury hotel and private residences in the vibrant city of Cartagena,” said Carlos Arturo Londoño, president, Valorem.

“Paired with Four Seasons exceptional service, the newly restored hotel and private residences will be the most sought-after destination to live and visit and will transform the hospitality landscape in Cartagena.”

With interiors designed by François Catroux and Wimberly Interiors, the new Hotel will feature 131 rooms, including a Royal Suite and a Presidential Suite boasting 4,200 square feet (390 square metres) and 3,500 square feet (325 square metres) of living area respectively.