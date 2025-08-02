Switchfly Travel Loyalty Tech Set to Exceed $2 Billion in 2025 Transactions

Switchfly, the travel loyalty technology that drives revenue, has today revealed it has facilitated more than $1.2 billion in travel bookings across one million transactions in the first half of 2025. By year-end, the company expects to reach 2.4 million bookings at a total transaction value of $2.25 billion.

A key driver of this momentum is the rapid adoption of Switchfly within the employee rewards and recognition market. In the first part of the year alone, the company closed five new rewards and recognition focused clients. In addition to powering millions of bookings through its white-label tech solutions, the company now serves an estimated 25 million HR Tech and Loyalty end users across its partner ecosystem.

Backed by the world’s largest travel inventory, dynamic packaging, easy no-code implementation, and AI-driven personalization, Switchfly’s solution empowers partners to offer travel rewards that outperform other options in both appeal and profitability.

Nowell Outlaw, CEO of Switchfly, said: “Our rewards growth tells us one thing: the demand for travel redemption already exists. Our partners are simply tapping into programs they already have to give customers and employees something they actually want – travel experiences. That’s where Switchfly fits in. We help loyalty programs, airlines and HR platforms act fast, drive new revenue, and unlock real value for customers.”

Currently servicing 80% of the Fortune 500, Switchfly’s travel platform supports loyalty programs, financial services programs, HR rewards and recognition platforms, as well as airlines seeking to convert underused points into high-margin bookings. Clients also benefit from 24/7 call center services and on-ground traveler support for booking changes and upgrades.

The company’s dynamic pricing tools, advanced packaging technology, and support for pay-with-points (or cash + points) redemption have enabled measurable growth in redemption activity and ancillary revenue for partners.

The milestone comes amid rising demand for effective loyalty and engagement strategies, particularly in sectors where gift cards and other traditional reward options are struggling to drive retention or spend.