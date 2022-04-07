Spectrum of the Seas arrives in Singapore

Singaporeans can set their sights on adventure with the arrival of Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas. In celebration of Asia’s most innovative, action-packed ship calling Singapore home, the cruise line has extended Spectrum’s first season in the region for a full year through to April 2023.

Starting 11 April 2022, adventurers can pack their bags to enjoy all that Spectrum has to offer, from Singapore’s first virtual reality, bungee trampoline adventure, Sky Pad, to custom juice drinks crafted by robot bartenders at the Bionic Bar, and the luxurious Suite Enclave with exclusive amenities like private dining rooms and dedicated lounges. Plus, there is an array of delectable Asian-inspired dining at Teppanyaki, Sichuan Red, Hot Pot and more.

“We are excited that Spectrum of the Seas will call Singapore home for the year ahead; this Quantum Ultra Class ship brings a wealth of adventure across activities, entertainment and dining to our guests. Extending Spectrum’s Singapore season to a full year demonstrates Royal Caribbean’s commitment to the market and underscores the growth potential for cruising in the region,” said Angie Stephen, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean International. “We are thrilled with our success in having first returned to cruising with Quantum of the Seas, and Spectrum is the opportunity to showcase innovation and bring holidaymakers even more incredible and memorable holidays.”

“The arrival of Spectrum couldn’t have come at a better time, just as Singapore shifts towards general vaccinated travel and readies for a strong recovery. We will continue to work with Royal Caribbean and other industry partners to steer cruising in the region towards greater heights,” said Annie Chang, Director of Cruise, Singapore Tourism Board. “Almost a half million people have sailed since Singapore restarted cruises in November 2020, including many first-time cruisers. We strongly believe that the popularity of cruising and our strong fundamentals will enable Southeast Asia to become the world’s next cruising playground.”

With spectacular 3- and 4-night Ocean Getaways, Spectrum delivers new ways to play at sea and state-of-the-art amenities. Additional highlights on board Singapore’s newest resident include signature experiences such as the sky diving simulator, RipCord by iFly; North Star, the all-glass observation capsule that takes guests 300 feet above sea level; the FlowRider surf simulator; and SeaPlex the largest indoor activity complex at sea.

