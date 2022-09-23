Spain Tourism Sees Great Post-pandemic Recovery

As autumn approaches, Spain’s tourism industry is maintaining its strong recovery. According to the country’s National Statistics Office, the nation received 4.7 million tourists in 2021.

In August 2022, that number nearly doubled, and September arrivals are also increasing. Tourism reached nearly 90% of pre-pandemic levels, as nearly 9 million passengers arrived in Spain from international airports.

More than 2 million of the incoming travelers were from the United Kingdom, with large numbers of visitors also coming from Germany and Italy.

Reyes Maroto, the Minister of Tourism, believes the data reflects the industry’s resilience in the face of inflation and unrest in Ukraine and forecasts that tourism will remain strong well into the fall season.

Spain’s natural beauty and cultural attractions, as well as its high rate of vaccination, are believed to hold an especially strong appeal for travelers. The country also has less restrictive COVID-19 regulations than its European neighbors. Bars and restaurants do not check for proof of vaccination or COVID-19 test results, so travelers are not burdened by taking tests during their stay.

Catalonia, Barcelona, and the Balearic Islands are popular destinations for many foreigners.

In July, Catalonia received more than 2.5 million visitors, exceeding incoming pre-pandemic travel for the same month in 2019.

Barcelona welcomed 1 million international travelers, and the Balearic Islands reported a combined total of 2.81 million visits from national and international tourists.

Many people are taking advantage of discounts provided by low-fare airlines, but traditional airlines are also seeing an uptick in booked flights. By providing broad appeal and ease to tourists, Spain is making the most of its opportunity to keep its travel industry strong.