Spain to require proof of vaccination from UK travellers

Spain has updated its entry requirements for travellers from the UK.

From December 1st, travellers arriving from the United Kingdom in Spain will need to show a vaccination certificate.

The decision comes as concern over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 grows.

Travellers from the United Kingdom are currently able to enter Spain with a vaccination certificate or a negative Covid-19 test.

The changes will mean that all travellers from the United Kingdom will need to show proof of being fully-vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days prior to arrival.

Children under 12 years old are exempt when travelling with an adult.

Prior to travelling to Spain, all passengers must also present a QR code which is obtained from filling in a health control form.

In a statement, Turespaña said: “Spain reinforces its position as a safe holiday destination with one of the highest vaccinations rates worldwide (almost 90 per cent of the population age 12 and over) and one of the lowest Covid-19 rates in Europe.”

Based on data from the Spanish ministry of health for the seven-day period up until November 26th, the accumulated incidence rate of Covid-19 infection in the country is 98 cases per 100,000 residents.

This new legislation is for UK travellers prior to their arrival to the whole of Spain, including the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.