Spain hopes to open doors to British travellers this month
Spainish minister of tourism, Reyes Maroto, has said she hopes British travellers will be allowed to return to the country later this month.
Officials are currently reviewing a European Union resolution that will permit more flexible travel terms for countries outside of the bloc.
The United Kingdom is then expected to be included in a free-to-travel list.
Following this review, possibly as soon as May 20th, Spain will adapt its national legislation to welcome UK residents.
Maroto emphasised that the Spanish government maintains a permanent dialogue with the UK authorities and continues to highlight a regional approach.
She reiterated an expectation that Spain will be added to the green travel list in the coming weeks.
Maroto also outlined how PCR tests may not be a requirement for British travellers arriving in Spain given the current epidemiological data and Covid-19 vaccination rate.
The minister added: “We know what we have to do to enable British travellers to return to Spain.
“To continue to lower the accumulated incidence rate of Covid-19 and continue with our vaccination roll-out.”