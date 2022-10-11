Southwest Airlines Launches ‘Go With Heart’ Brand Campaign

Southwest Airlines today launched a new brand campaign, “Go with Heart,” showcasing the carrier’s points of difference, including bags fly free®,no change or cancellation fees,points don’t expire, and flight credits don’t expire.

The campaign reinforces that Southwest® stands for low fares, flexible policies, and unmatched Hospitality, delivering Customers an enhanced experience when they travel on the airline with Heart.

“Serving our Customers is at the core of what we do at Southwest Airlines, and we know that having flexibility is top of mind for our Customers when they’re planning travel,” said Bill Tierney, Vice President, Marketing & Digital Experience at Southwest Airlines. “‘Go with Heart’ is inspired by what makes Southwest stand out from the competition—our outstanding Employees, Legendary Customer Service, and flexible differentiators. We’re here to connect Customers with what’s important to them by making travel easier with less anxiety, and through this campaign, we’re also emphasizing our continuous commitment to improving the Customer Experience. When Customers go to book their next trip, they can do so without hesitation knowing Southwest has generous and flexible policies coupled with legendary hospitality—they can ‘Go with Heart’ by going with Southwest.”

This year, Southwest introduced a series of planned upgrades to the travel experience, including enhanced WiFi,4 new in-seat power, larger overhead bins, Upgraded Boarding self-service, as well as additional new self-service capabilities and onboard products designed to enhance the value of traveling with Southwest and simplify the overall travel experience.

The “Go with Heart” campaign launches today with four commercial placements across multiple platforms, including broadcast and cable TV, streaming services, social media, and movie theaters. Each commercial showcases Customer stories and how Southwest’s points of difference display the carrier’s Heart for Customers.