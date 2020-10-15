Soon Hwa elected PATA chairperson

The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) has announced the ratification of the new executive board.

Soon-Hwa Wong has been formally endorsed as the chair of the body, and replaces Chris Bottrill who was elected chair in May 2018.

The latter remains a member of the executive board as immediate past chair.

On his appointment, Soon-Hwa said: “It is indeed an honour to be given the privilege to serve PATA members, especially in a time like this.

“PATA will celebrate a significant milestone, our 70th Anniversary, next year.

“We are embarking on a comprehensive organisation redesign that will transform PATA into an association that will lead the tourism industry into the post-Covid future and beyond.

“Together with our industry partners from both the public and private sector, we will commit to sustainable tourism development to benefit the economic well-being of the community at large.

“Come join us in our journey to build a safer and better world.”

Soon Hwa has some 40 years of extensive experience in the Asia Pacific tourism and hospitality industry.

After a long and successful corporate career, he founded Asia Tourism to provide advisory and consulting services to commercial and not-for-profit enterprises.

He recently set up AsiaChina, primarily focusing on the two-way tourism flow between China and the APAC region.

As part of paying it forward, he is also providing pro-bono services in mentoring start-ups and university students in his alma mater in addition to serving in several social committees.