Etihad reveals new Trip.com partnership

Etihad has partnered with Trip.com, the leading international online travel service provider, to offer Etihad Guest members rewarding new travel options.

Trip.com has an international presence in more than 200 countries and regions, and this partnership will provide holidaymakers with the opportunity to earn Etihad Guest Miles on accommodation bookings made through the website.

Members will now be rewarded with three Etihad Guest Miles for every US$1 spent on accommodation bookings at more than 1.4 million properties available through the portal.

Yasser Al Yousuf, vice president commercial partnerships, Etihad Airways, said: “This year, we’re committed to growing our partnership footprint, to bring more choice and greater rewards to our valued Etihad Guest members.

“This new partnership with Trip.com will increase our presence across the Far East.

“As global travel restrictions are eased, many of our guests are excited to travel again, and our partnership with Trip.com will further reward them, wherever their travel may take them.”

Trip.com customers simply add their Etihad Guest membership number when making a booking and miles will be credited within 12 weeks after the stay is completed.

Etihad Guest Miles will not expire, as long as one eligible transaction is made within an 18-month period.

“As travellers around the world look towards their next trips, we are delighted to be partnering with Etihad Guest to maximise benefits for travellers from the Middle East and around the globe,” said Trip.com group chief marketing officer, Bo Sun.