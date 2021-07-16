SO/ Maldives to open at Crossroads in 2023

Accor has signed a hotel management agreement with S Hotels & Resorts for a property in the Maldives.

Alongside Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), the deal will see the SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand introduced to the idyllic Indian Ocean archipelago.

SO/ Maldives will showcase a selection of 80 luxury villas, including beachfront and over-water options, all adorned with designer interiors and an audacious twist.

Nestled on its own exclusive island overlooking the azure Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé’s Velana International Airport, this eclectic resort will bring a fresh sense of avant-garde style.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the new resort will take centre stage on the third island of Crossroads Maldives, the extraordinary integrated leisure destination in the exotic South Malé Atoll, connecting it to a wealth of world-class attractions and facilities.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce the arrival of SO/ Hotels & Resorts in the Maldives.

“The resort’s location within Crossroads Maldives will allow guests to experience a truly vibrant luxury lifestyle offering with plenty of options for both relaxation and adventure.

“SO/ Maldives will be a place to see and be seen for bold and stylish socialisers and we look forward to working with S Hotels & Resorts and WEWD to bring this project to life,” commented Garth Simmons, chief executive, Accor south-east Asia, Japan & South Korea.

SO/ Maldives will join Accor’s collection of five resorts in the Maldives which include the midscale Mercure brand, premium Pullman and Mövenpick brands, and the luxury Raffles and Fairmont brands.