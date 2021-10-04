Small Luxury Hotels of the World launches Considerate Collection

Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) has launched Considerate Collection.

A release described the new venture as a “community of actively sustainable luxury hotels going the extra eco-mile, proving that luxury is compatible with longevity”.

From the biodiversity-promoting Keemala in Thailand to the culture-preserving Gangtey Lodge in carbon-negative Bhutan, Considerate Collection debuts with 26 pioneering hotels in 16 countries.

SLH has collaborated with the most respectable sustainable travel and luxury hospitality players to create a trusted and transparent framework.

These include Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) – the international, independent, not-for-profit body established by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO); and Greenview, whose platform is the only GSTC-recognised sustainable tourism management tool.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Luddington, vice president, development, SLH, said: “We have carefully curated the Considerate Collection to spotlight luxury boutique hotels exemplary in their sustainability efforts, making it easier for customers and the travel trade to make better-considered choices.

“Staying in small, independent hotels goes hand in hand with travelling sustainably and all SLH hotels are already steeped in the many facets of sustainable hospitality, so we haven’t had to look far outside of our portfolio for the launch collection.

“We also have an exciting pipeline of new hotels to add in the coming months.”

He added: “This is not about creating a new brand, but rather building on the strong brand values that have existed within SLH since inception - independent spirits, community-centric, questioners, storytellers and the ultimate belief that Small is beautiful and a better way to travel.”

Currently, with a luxury hotel portfolio of over 520 hotels in 90 countries, SLH has taken a holistic approach to sustainability to complement its long-term brand vision – a future where people explore the world with intention, experience its intensity, and protect its integrity.

Randy Durband, chief executive of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, said: “SLH has impressed us with their dedicated support of their member hotels, and we are delighted to collaborate with them to devise a robust framework, consistent with GSTC measures but uniquely matched for all luxury boutique hotels.

“We are sure it will be a huge success.”