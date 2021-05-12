Silversea Origin to make Galápagos debut next month

Silversea Cruises has announced its return to service in the Galápagos Islands aboard new ship Silver Origin.

The vessel arrived in San Cristóbal at the end of last month.

With Silver Origin departing on her inaugural season from June 19th, the cruise line will welcome guests on all-new itineraries.

Full vaccinations will be mandatory for guests and crew embarking Silver Origin, forming part of a comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocols.

“Having worked exceptionally hard on our healthy return to service plan, we are delighted to be nearing the moment in which our extended family is reunited aboard our two new ships, Silver Origin and Silver Moon,” says Roberto Martinoli, Silversea chief executive.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to the Ecuadorian government and the Galápagos government council for their ongoing cooperation and their willingness to welcome cruising back to this remarkable archipelago.”