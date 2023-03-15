SILVERSEA® INTRODUCES DIRECT CHARTER FLIGHTS TO THE ARCTIC FROM LONDON, NEW YORK, MONTREAL & OSLO

Silversea Cruises®, the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, has introduced new direct private charter flights for 28 Arctic and Greenland sailings in 2023 and 2024.

Guests sailing on select Silver Endeavour℠, Silver Wind®, and Silver Cloud® voyages will benefit from a more seamless journey via London, New York, Montreal, and Oslo to some of the Arctic’s most remote destinations – such as Longyearbyen, Kangerlussuaq, Pond Inlet, and more. The latest innovation from Silversea Cruises enhances ultra-luxury cruising’s most diverse and extensive Arctic offering, which comprises 37 itineraries to over 110 destinations between 2023 and 2025.

As part of the most complete and seamless journey to the Arctic, Silversea’s guests can enjoy private executive transfers to and from the airport; convenient connections via London, New York, Montreal, and Oslo; and warm welcomes by Silversea representatives throughout the journey. Guests opting for both Silversea’s door-to-door and port-to-port offerings will fly to the Arctic on private charter flights, with an enhanced service throughout, a superior culinary offering, premium beverages, and bespoke in-flight entertainment. When required by the itinerary, overnight luxury accommodation will be included as standard with both port-to-port and door-to-door fares. Once in the Arctic, guests will be transferred to their luxury vessel rested and ready to explore.

“Building on our all-inclusive expedition offering—which is the most comprehensive in the industry—we are pleased to introduce new private charter flights to the Arctic and Greenland to enhance the seamlessness of our guests’ journeys,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, SVP Global Sales at Silversea Cruises. “Silversea is committed to innovation and we are always looking for ways to enhance the travel experience for our guests, including the pre- and post-cruise journey. Not only do we unlock the Arctic’s most remote regions with unique destination expertise and some of the most luxurious ships at sea, but we do so in unparalleled comfort and convenience. Complementing our private executive transfers between home and the airport, our new offering of private charter flights will allow our guests to focus on enjoying their Arctic adventure from the moment they leave their homes.”

Silversea’s Arctic cruises define transformative travel. Travelling aboard three of the cruise line’s ultra-luxury ships—including the new-to-fleet Silver Endeavour, the world’s most luxurious expedition ship—guests enjoy all-inclusive comfort, enrichments from the cruise line’s expedition experts, and access to some of the region’s most off-the-beaten-path destinations. Guests might spot polar bears and whales, visit Inuit communities, or brave the ‘polar plunge,’ among other immersive experiences—all the while enjoying the signature level of comfort for which the cruise line is renowned.

