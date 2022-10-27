Silversea Cruises® unveils array of dining experiences aboard its newest ship Silver Endeavour

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, has revealed details on the array of dining experiences aboard its newest ship Silver Endeavour, the world’s most luxurious expedition vessel—set to welcome guests in Antarctica from November 21,2022.

Silver Endeavour will feature four signature restaurants, as well as the cruise line’s Arts Café and 24-hour in-suite dining, offering discerning guests some of the finest dining experiences at sea and the luxury of choice—even when cruising in the world’s remotest regions, including Antarctica and the Arctic.

“A trademark of the Silversea experience, our guests will enjoy the luxury of choice while travelling to the world’s most remote regions aboard Silver Endeavour,” said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer, Silversea Cruises. “Travellers will be able to sample fine international fare of the highest quality in four of our signature restaurants, while admiring the icy landscapes of Antarctica and the Arctic from the comfort of the ship’s spacious interiors. They can also have their butler serve meals in-suite, around the clock, if they prefer. The exceptional culinary offering aboard Silver Endeavour helps to discern the ship as the most luxurious expedition vessel in the world.”

Silver Endeavour is specifically designed to journey to some of the most remote areas of the world, welcoming guests in comfort and style. The ship features the highest space-to-guest ratio in expedition cruising, some of the industry’s most spacious all-balcony suites, and a range of elegant public spaces and restaurants. Serving the industry’s finest gourmet cuisine, as well as a broad-ranging selection of complimentary wines and premium bottles, Silver Endeavour’s restaurants will be among the most spacious and elegant venues in ultra-luxury expedition cruising. Providing the luxury of choice, she will offer her 200 guests almost 300 seats for dinner each night—plus the option of dining in the privacy of their suites.

Silver Endeavour’s dining venues include:

The Restaurant (4,144ft²/385m²)

Set on deck 4, Silver Endeavour’s main dining venue welcomes up to 192 guests with a modern, spacious design for atmospheric meals in an elegant setting. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, The Restaurant offers a wide variety of international and regional menu options, with a selection that rotates daily.

Il Terrazzino (1,044ft²/97m²)

Featuring a brand new aesthetic and intimate proportions on deck 4, Il Terrazzino—meaning ‘little terrace’, in homage to Silversea’s famed La Terrazza restaurant—marks a nod to the cruise line’s refined Italian heritage. The restaurant serves authentic Italian cuisine from an a la carte menu, including some of the best pasta at sea, hosting up to 36 guests in an upscale and intimate setting each dinnertime.

La Dame® (495ft²/46m²)

Silversea’s signature French restaurant, La Dame offers fine French cuisine in an intimate and refined setting on deck 4. Guests can enjoy an a la carte menu or opt for a six-course tasting menu with a wine pairing. Open for dinner only, La Dame will welcome up to 20 guests by reservation only for a nominal fee of USD 60 per person.

The Grill (2,806ft²/261m²)

Offering 270-degree views of the destination from the ship’s aft on deck 5, with a mezzanine on deck 6, The Grill is Silver Endeavour’s casual eatery. Located adjacent to The Pool Deck, The Grill features an a la carte menu of flavourful, international dishes, welcoming up to 80 guests for breakfast and lunch, and up to 48 guests for dinner.

Arts Café (2250ft²/209m²)

Debuting in Polar Regions for the first time, Silver Endeavour’s Arts Café is an upscale take on a classic coffee shop, located in the heart of the ship on deck 5. The beautifully appointed coffee shop, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows for exceptional views of the destination, will serve an extensive collection of speciality coffees and teas, as well as a delicious selection of fresh pastries and gourmet bites.

Silver Endeavour’s guests will also enjoy 24-hour in-suite dining, with an extensive menu that features casual fare and opulent delights, such as sustainable caviar, champagne, and more.

Built to PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration. She carries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5km, among other amenities. She maintains Silversea’s trademark level of comfort, with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1 and the cruise line’s hallmarks of luxury, including butler service for every suite and some of the most spacious accommodations in expedition cruising.