Silversea Cruises Reveals Revolutionary New Ship: Silver Nova

Silversea Cruises® has revealed full details on the public venues aboard its new ship Silver Nova℠, including the largest array of bars, lounges, and restaurants of any ultra-luxury cruise ship.

As well as being one of the most environmentally conscious ships ever built, Silver Nova will offer guests the next iteration of Silversea’s unique take on luxury as one of the world’s most spacious ships. The 728-guest Silver Nova will host 10 bars and lounges, eight distinct restaurants, and an array of additional public venues when she launches in August 2023. Silversea will enhance Silver Nova with a new design approach in a first for the leading ultra-luxury cruise line: guests will benefit from an asymmetrical design, as well as a horizontal layout, which will heighten the ship’s sense of spaciousness and provide a natural flow between venues on entire decks.

“In addition to her pioneering sustainability credentials, Silver Nova will unlock a new luxury experience for our guests, offering an industry-leading variety of bars, lounges, and restaurants with an entirely new design approach for Silversea,” said Barbara Muckermann, President and CEO, Silversea Cruises. “Silver Nova represents a milestone in our strategy to build the perfect ship for every itinerary, with her array of venues enhancing the guest experience to a new level. Pushing boundaries in ultra-luxury travel, she will enrich the social aspect of cruising to unprecedented levels, fostering the strong sense of community that is core to life on board each Silversea ship. Her openness to the destinations she visits will offer guests a new way of connecting with the world.”

AN UNPARALLELED RANGE OF VENUES

As well as incorporating Silversea’s signature venues with enhanced designs, Silver Nova will introduce all-new public areas—positioned mainly on decks three, four and five, as well as outside on deck 10. The ship’s horizontal layout allows for a stronger connection between settings, with an enhanced guest experience that flows throughout the ship and evolves with each venue according to the time of day. Silver Nova’s public spaces include:

The Dolce Vita Lounge

Silversea’s signature pre- and post-dinner drinks venue, the Dolce Vita lounge will represent the heart of Silver Nova—located on deck five with capacity for up to 120 guests. Open from early in the morning until late in the evening, Dolce Vita will provide an elegant setting throughout the day, welcoming guests for leisurely drinks and enrichment activities, before transforming into a sophisticated piano bar by night. A feature bar will sit centrally within the 370.5m² (3,988ft²) space, complemented by a performance area, and ample seating.

The Venetian Lounge

Silver Nova’s two-storied Venetian Lounge will have capacity for 370 guests on decks four and five, with a 550m² (5,920ft²) lower level and an the upper tier of 190m² (2,045ft²). The home of Silver Nova’s enrichment and entertainment offering, the Venetian Lounge will host live theatrical and musical performances, film screenings, and events of an evening, as well as informative lectures and seminars during the daytime. The venue will incorporate state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, including a large HD screen; cabaret-style seating with small tables; and balconies for an intimate viewing experience.

The Shelter

A brand new venue for Silversea, the Shelter will be a sophisticated evening-only bar, accommodating just 32 guests in a chic setting of 131m² (1,410ft²). Set adjacent to Atlantide and S.A.L.T.® Kitchen on deck three, the Shelter will welcome guests for pre-dinner aperitifs and post-dinner cocktails. The venue’s elegant interiors will employ a neutral colour palette, illuminated by tasteful lighting. The Shelter’s striking bar will include a wrap-around bottle display with integrated strips of lighting for a modern aesthetic. Forming a harmonious connection with Silver Nova’s other nightlife venues, the Shelter will entertain guests with an open feel.

The Connoisseur’s Corner

Offering guests a selection of premium cigars and liquors on deck five, Silver Nova’s 61.5m² (662ft²) Connoisseur’s Corner will benefit from a new layout with a capacity of 35, featuring a larger, modern interior space with floor-to-ceiling windows and a spacious outdoor area. With comfortable Chesterfield armchairs, the Connoisseur’s Corner will have the exclusive look and feel of a private member’s club.

The Observation Lounge

Offering guests panoramic, 270-degree views over the destination from deck 10, the Observation Lounge will provide a vantage point from the top of Silver Nova, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a soothing colour palette that is inspired by the sea. Enlarged to 256.5m² (2,761ft²), the venue will accommodate up to 115 guests from early in the morning until late at night. The lounge will house Silver Nova’s library, offering travellers an intimate space in which to relax with a book.

The Panorama Lounge

A peaceful lounge by day and a lively bar by night, Silver Nova’s Panorama Lounge will accommodate up to 190 guests, sprawling over 547m² (5,888ft²) on deck five. Large windows that surround the space’s interiors give way to 221m² (2,379ft²) of outdoor space, from which guests will enjoy 270-degree views over the destination from the ship’s aft. Aboard Silver Nova, the Panorama Lounge will feature a new layout when compared to Silversea’s Muse-class ships, as well as a new design and colour palette.

S.A.L.T. Lab

Also relocated to deck 10 for a prime view on the destination and with a new outdoor area, the S.A.L.T. Lab will be greatly enhanced aboard Silver Nova with a fresh layout—enlarged to approximately 112.4m² (1,209.9ft²) and accommodating 28 guests. The test kitchen will enable guests to travel deeper into each sailed region through the lens of food and drink, providing the opportunity to get hands on with regional ingredients under the guidance of local food experts and Silver Nova’s S.A.L.T. Host. Enjoying the same bright, elegant interior design as on previous ships, the S.A.L.T. Lab will comprise cooking stations and a larger, redesigned central workstation aboard Silver Nova—at which participating guests will be able to sit to view demonstrations.

Otium Spa

The Otium℠ Spa will be relocated when compared to Silver Dawn℠, positioned towards Silver Nova’s bow on deck five with a more spacious interior. Open throughout the day as the home of Silversea’s Roman-inspired Otium wellness programme, the 338m² (3,638.2ft²) space will incorporate an indoor swimming pool; spa, with eight treatment rooms and a tranquil relaxation area; fitness centre; and beauty salon. Inspired by the design of Ancient Roman baths, the Otium Spa will have an open, welcoming feel, in which guests’ wellness journeys will flow seamlessly between interconnecting areas. The thermal area will be larger than ever, with a steam room; sauna; and pool, complete with travertine water fountain and floor-to-ceiling windows. Soft lighting and natural stones, including hints of red marble, will create an elegant, relaxing setting.

EIGHT ENHANCED RESTAURANTS

Silver Nova will offer guests the choice of eight signature restaurants, with unparalleled variety—from spacious, open-seated venues to intimate dining options, serving a diverse range of high-quality fare. Decks three, four, and five will accommodate Silver Nova’s indoor restaurants—La Terrazza, Atlantide, S.A.L.T. Kitchen, La Dame®, Silver Note®, and Kaiseki®—while the Marquee on deck 10 will house her two outdoor dining options, Spaccanapoli and the Grill.

In addition to eight restaurants, Silver Nova will welcome up to 70 guests in the vibrant Arts Café. Silver Nova’s additional public spaces will include athree-storied atrium, casino, and two-storied boutique; as well as two outdoor bars, the Pool Bar and the Dusk Bar, which will host guests on deck 10.

Silver Nova will accommodate guests in 364 spacious suites across 13 categories—the most suite categories in Silversea’s history—including a new generation of premium suites on the ship’s aft.

As well as introducing a new design approach for the industry’s leading cruise line with her asymmetrical structure and horizontal layout, Silver Nova will push boundaries in ultra-luxury cruise travel with pioneering sustainability credentials. She is set to become the world’s first low-emissions cruise ship with advanced hybrid technology that utilises fuel cells, emitting zero local emissions while in port—an industry first.