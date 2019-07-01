ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Palm, launches Pamper Me package

ShuiQi Spa at Atlantis, the Palm has announced the launch of a summer Pamper Me package.

Offering UAE residents a relaxing day at Atlantis, the Palm, the deal includes a massage, beach and pool access and lunch.

Valid between until September 8th and available daily, the package, in collaboration with Aromatherapy Associates promises to take guests to a world away from their everyday costing just AED550 per person.

The Pamper Me package includes a 75-minute Aromatherapy Associates treatment and massage which starts off with a foot scrub, wash and back scrub, followed by a relaxing full body massage (for the duration of 50 minutes) and an Aromatherapy Associates scalp massage as the finishing touch.

Lunch at The Edge or The Shore including a starter, main course and dessert is also on offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aromatherapy Associates has been one of the pioneers in its field, bringing the healing powers of scent and essential oils into the mainstream for the past 30 years.

Founded by Geraldine Howard, the brand makes therapy-for-the-soul oils that are used in some of the world’s best spas and first-class cabins.

With concentrations of essential oils that hover around 30 per cent (about as high as you can go), Aromatherapy Associates’ products are bywords for unrivalled quality in a market it helped to shape.

The Pamper Me package can be booked by sending an email to [email protected]

More Information

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.