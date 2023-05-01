Sheikh Mohammed inspects Arabian Travel Market, sets target of 40 million tourists by 2030

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected the Arabian Travel Market, the largest tourism exhibition in the region, which Dubai is hosting from Monday to Thursday.

Sheikh Mohammed said on Twitter: “During my visit today to the Arabian Travel Market 2023, which hosts 2,000 tourism entities from 150 countries around the world.

“Global tourism has rebounded after three years of decline. The UAE’S tourism sector has also made a strong comeback, with tourist spending in 2022 increasing by 70% to reach Dhs121 billion, leading the region.

“We have set a target of reaching 40 million tourists within seven years, and increasing the tourism sector’s contribution to our GDP to Dhs450 billion.

“We remain committed to developing all sectors of our national economy, with the goal of building the best and most active economy in the world.”

The activities of the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition were inaugurated, and more than 2,000 exhibitors and representatives from more than 150 countries participated in the exhibition. 27% compared to last year’s edition, while the event is expected to attract about 34,000 visitors over its four days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first day of the event includes a number of discussion sessions that will be held on the global stage of the Arabian Travel Market, the Travel Tech Theater, and the Sustainability Center, including: a ministerial discussion session entitled “How should the travel sector address the climate crisis,” and another entitled “Technology: A factor Enabling Sustainable Travel”, the session “Sustainability in the Travel Industry”, and the session “Enhancing Customer Experience through Artificial Intelligence.”

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance also addresses the importance of protecting the sites, livelihoods and communities in which the hotels are located as part of a session titled “Achieving Net Positive Hospitality, Interview with the CEO of the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance.”

It is noteworthy that the Arabian Travel Market 2023 is being held in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre and its strategic partners: Dubai Tourism as the destination partner, Emirates Airlines as the official airline partner, IHG Hotels and Resorts as the official hotel partner, and Al Rais Travels as the official partner of the Dubai Multi Commodities Center.