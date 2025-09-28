Seoul Tourism × JENNIE Campaign Surpasses 600 Million Views

Seoul’s global tourism campaign, “Absolutely in Seoul,” starring global K-pop artist JENNIE, has reached a cumulative 600 million views worldwide since the videos were released.

This milestone sets a new record in the history of Seoul’s global tourism campaigns - the biggest achievement in eight years - and underscores the powerful synergy between JENNIE and Seoul.

Centered on the theme “Anything is possible in Seoul,” the campaign was produced with cinematic, slightly fantastical storytelling and striking visual direction, designed to play like a short film.

The first main episode, “DALTOKKI,” follows a moon rabbit character (JENNIE) who loves Seoul and ultimately embarks on a whimsical journey to the city.

The second main episode, “SEOUL CITY,” uses the track “Seoul City” from JENNIE’s debut solo album “Ruby” as its soundtrack and showcases JENNIE as she explores hotspots across the city. Featured locations include the Hangang Bus, Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), SEOULDAL, Gyeongbokgung Palace, Deoksugung Palace, COEX, Seongsu-dong, Bukchon Hanok Village, Euljiro, and Nodeulseom Island.

Public response to the campaign has been exceptionally enthusiastic. JENNIE’s appointment as Honorary Tourism Ambassador for Seoul generated 1,181 international news reports, and the campaign videos have been reposted over 50,000 times across social media, propelling the campaign to global virality.

Viewers from around the world left enthusiastic comments in multiple languages, praising the creative concept and JENNIE’s portrayal of Seoul: “JENNIE perfectly captures the charm of Seoul, where the old and the new coexist,” “Using JENNIE’s track “Seoul City” was a perfect match for a tourism campaign,” “After watching this, I’m eager to visit Seoul immediately,” etc.

Building on strong digital performance, the Seoul Tourism Organization plans to sustain global momentum through TV advertising and high-impact outdoor media in major overseas markets throughout the second half of the year.

“Today’s results demonstrate how Seoul has become a magnetic destination through K-pop and broader Hallyu content,” said an official from the Seoul Tourism Organization. “We will continue to pursue active global marketing to achieve our goal of attracting 30 million international visitors.”