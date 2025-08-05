Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa debuts in the Dominican Republic

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announces the grand opening of adults-only, all-inclusive Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, further strengthening Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection brand presence in the Dominican Republic. The opening marks the continued expansion of the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand, underscoring Hyatt’s commitment to offering seamless all-inclusive travel experiences that suit every traveler.

Tucked along the untouched shoreline of Playa Esmeralda in the Dominican Republic’s emerging Miches region, this new adults-only resort redefines romantic travel with a curated blend of privacy, indulgence, and immersive connection to one of the Caribbean’s most pristine natural landscapes. Still largely undiscovered, Playa Esmeralda is a place where dense rainforest spills into powder-soft beaches, and the rhythms of daily life are guided by nature. Off the well-trodden path, Playa Esmeralda remains a rare stretch of coastline that invites guests to experience the Caribbean in its most radiant form.

“We’ve created Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa to be more than an indulgent escape – it’s a celebration of romance, wellbeing, and the unique spirit of Playa Esmeralda,” said Angel Medina, general manager, Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa. “Every detail, from the design of our suites to textures, colors, and curated experiences throughout the property, is inspired by the richness of this region. We look forward to welcoming guests to experience this extraordinary destination and our unwavering commitment to exceptional service.”

A Serene, Adults-Only Caribbean Retreat

Set across a private, palm-lined stretch of Playa Esmeralda and surrounded by lush tropical scenery in Miches, one of the Dominican Republic’s best kept secrets, Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa features 500 elegantly appointed suites, each with a private terrace or balcony, with many offering ocean views, swim-out access, and furnished balconies. Inside, guests will find plush bedding, spacious bathrooms with rain showers and double vanities, and Pharmacopia Natural Bodycare bath amenities. Additionally, guests enjoy 24-hour room and concierge service and a full calendar of entertainment and activities that thoughtfully redefine the all-inclusive experience with every stay.

Preferred Club accommodations elevate the experience further, with personalized check-in and checkout, upgraded minibars, access to a private lounge, exclusive pools and beach areas, a pillow menu, and dedicated butler service. The Preferred Club Presidential Suite is the crown jewel of the oceanfront experience with an expansive layout, private kitchen, jet pool terrace, and panoramic sea views.

Flavors for Every Type of Traveler

Under the direction of Executive Chef Carlos Quijano, the resort’s eleven diverse dining venues and seven bars offer an array of culinary journeys, blending international influences with local inspiration. At the heart of the experience is Doña Altagracia, a signature restaurant that pays tribute to the Dominican Republic’s rich culinary heritage with elevated interpretations of traditional dishes like risotto with Dominican stewed goat and mofongo – masterfully crafted and rooted in tradition.

Relax & Rejuvenate

At the heart of the resort is the Secrets Spa, a world-class sanctuary of wellness and beauty led by Spa Manager Jenny Castillo, who began her professional journey in 2009 as a therapist at Dreams Palm Beach Punta Cana. Treatments range from the Total Body Renewal Ritual to customized facials and vitamin-rich manicures and pedicures, with guests invited to enhance their experience by creating personalized scrubs and masks using locally sourced natural ingredients like coconut powder, brown sugar, rose petals, and concentrated aloe vera from the spa’s expansive pantry. The spa also features a hydrotherapy circuit, sauna, whirlpool, cold plunge, bridal suite, and the exclusive Master Spa Cabin – spanning 49 square meters with a 30-square meter terrace – offering full-service treatments in one luxurious setting.

For active travelers, the resort offers a full fitness center and a wide array of sporting facilities including tennis courts and beach volleyball courts, in addition to offering water sports, aerobics, dance and Spanish classes, kayaking, snorkeling, and introductory scuba diving lessons in the pool.

Beyond the Beach

Guests can explore the surrounding Miches region, one of the Dominican Republic’s most breathtaking eco-destinations, through a range of immersive excursions, including a mountaintop swing at Montaña Redonda, mangrove kayaking in Los Haitises National Park, hiking to the secluded Salto La Jalda waterfall, and seasonal whale watching in Bahía de Samaná. Visitors may have the opportunity to witness the release of sea turtle hatchlings on the beach, where hatchlings begin their journey to the ocean.

In collaboration with Promiches, a local organization that promotes the sustainable development of Miches, and aligned with Hyatt’s World of Care sustainability platform, the resort recently installed a protected sea turtle nest along its beachfront – recognized as a vital nesting area for sea turtles in Playa Esmeralda.

Meetings and Celebrations

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa offers an exceptional backdrop for both romantic celebrations and corporate gatherings. With over 15,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, the resort is ideal for destination weddings, executive retreats, and private occasions of all sizes.

Couples can exchange vows at one of three breathtaking venues, including a picturesque beachfront gazebo, and host their reception in the grand ballroom or under the stars. Dedicated wedding planners ensure every detail is flawlessly executed to perfection. The setting combines natural beauty with refined service, creating unforgettable moments from ceremony to celebration.

For business groups, the resort features eleven versatile venues, including the Miches Ballroom with capacity for up to 1,440 guests theater-style. Breakout rooms offer intimate spaces for workshops and executive sessions. Onsite planners provide personalized service, from team-building activities to curated dining, ensuring a seamless and productive experience in a setting designed to inspire.



Public Square

At the heart of Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa and the adjacent family-friendly resort, Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, lies the vibrant Public Square, a shared, village-style hub filled with dining, shopping, and entertainment venues. This central social plaza fosters a lively atmosphere where guests can explore diverse options together. The sister properties share this space, allowing guests of Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa full access to Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa’s dining outlets, family-friendly amenities, and entertainment programming.

Coming Soon: Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa

With a planned opening of September 1, 2025, Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa will offer a parallel experience designed for families and multigenerational travelers, and ideal for destination weddings. With 500 suites, a waterpark, Explorer’s Club for Kids, Core Zone Teen Club, ten restaurants and seven bars, this new resort will provide inclusive amenities alongside beachfront fun.

Upon opening, guests of Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa will enjoy full access to the neighboring Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, seamlessly expanding the experience across both resorts.

World of Hyatt members can earn 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa with the New Hotels Bonus Offer. For more information or to join World of Hyatt and book your stay, visit here.

To learn more about Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa, please visit the resort’s website