Scarlet Hotel Launches Four Ayurvedic Journeys Inspired by the Cornish Coast

The Scarlet Hotel, an eco-inspired sanctuary nestled on the clifftops of Cornwall’s Mawgan Porth, has launched four new wellbeing journeys inspired by Ayurvedic wellness principles.

Each journey focuses on balance and rejuvenation, drawing from ancient practices to promote deep relaxation and healing. Available from two-, three- and four-night packages, and for solo travellers and couples alike, guests will be treated to a programme of whole-body therapies and rejuvenating treatments, complete with the Scarlet’s nourishing seasonally inspired cuisine and sea-view accommodation.

Inspired by its natural coastal setting, the Spa at Scarlet Hotel draws on the ancient healing power of Ayurveda – a 5,000-year-old natural science that offers pathways towards health and harmony. Set on the Cornish clifftops exposed to the five elements: fire (sun), water (Atlantic Ocean), air (sea-breeze), ether (great expanse of sky) and earth (dramatic clifftops), the Scarlet Spa expresses the wisdom of Ayurveda. The four new wellness packages are designed to encourage guests to embark on a journey of healing in tune with the surrounding natural landscape.

The four-night Restoring Ayurveda package is designed to support guests in finding complete natural balance and rejuvenation, immersing themselves into a journey of complete discovery. Following an initial consultation with an Ayurvedic specialist, guests will be provided with a bespoke programme of treatments unique to their wellbeing needs and doshas (energy in the body). The package also includes a four-hour Solo or Couples Journey: a tension-releasing bathing treatment, a therapeutic massage in a tented treatment room, and time to simply be near the crashing Atlantic waves to promote deep relaxation and inner harmony.

The package also includes a three-course dinner on two evenings and each morning with a leisurely breakfast paired with breath-taking views of the Atlantic Ocean, setting the tone for a day of relaxation and renewal.

The three-night Nurturing Spa Break combines the hotel’s most popular experiences, including a 60-minute Attuned Massage, an adaptive treatment to release tension in the body, or Tula Facial, an exfoliation treatment using Ayurvedic massage techniques to relax the muscles and encourage signs of a natural face-lift. The packages also include a 30-minute clifftop rustic hot tub session, and a trip to the hotel’s soothing heated rhassoul chamber. Combining wellness with good food, an exquisite bottle of English fizz is presented upon arrival, alongside a candlelit three-course dinner in the esteemed Scarlet Restaurant on two evenings.

For guests seeking a shorter break on the Cornish coast, the two-night Spend Time Together package includes a choice between Scarlet’s seasonal rhassoul scrub or an invigorating Hammam paired with a coffee scrub. Guests can also opt for a soak in the clifftop hot tub with coastal vistas or indulge in a calming seaweed copper tub for a truly raw and relaxing experience. Alternatively, the two-night Simple Spa Break, offers a more streamlined experience with the choice of an Attuned Massage or Tula Facial.

Both packages include a two-course breakfast, prepared with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and in the evening, and a sumptuous three-course dinner at Scarlet Restaurant, showcasing the finest culinary delights.

All programmes include full access to the Scarlet Spa facilities including an indoor bromine-filtered pool; outdoor natural reed pool; restorative steam room; retreat terrace and lounge; cliffside gardens; and comprehensive wellbeing programme, featuring yoga and guided meditation sessions, curated to nurture both mind and body. Guests can also partake on a Solo Journey or a Synchronized Journey; the Solo Journey provides a personalised experience, whilst the Synchronized Journey allows couples to embark on the transformative experience together.

Booking details:

Four-night Restoring Ayurveda starts from £1,980 for two people sharing a Just Right Room. For more information, please visit: www.scarlethotel.co.uk/offers/restoring-four-night-spa-break

Three-night Nurturing Spa Break starts from £1,470 for two people sharing a Just Right Room. For more information, please visit: www.scarlethotel.co.uk/offers/signature-break

Two-night Spend Time Together starts from £630 for two adults sharing a Just Right Double Room. For more information, please visit: www.scarlethotel.co.uk/offers/two-night-spend-time-together

Two-night Simple Spa Break starts from £910 for two adults sharing a Just Right Double Room. For Solo Travellers, prices start from £674 in a sea-facing Just Right room. For more information, please visit: www.scarlethotel.co.uk/offers/the-simple-spa-break