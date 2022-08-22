Scandinavian Airlines Suspends 1,700 Flights Due to Pilot Strike

SAS said that around four per cent of the total number of flights scheduled for September and October had been cancelled, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

Apart from making such an announcement, SAS revealed that travellers have already been informed about cancellations and have been re-booked to other flights.

According to Reuters, a SAS spokesperson said that the airline had to cancel these flights due to the effects of the strike as well as delayed deliveries of aircraft and other factors.

“It is the effects from the strike but also delayed deliveries of aircraft and some other factors,” the spokesperson said.

In addition, the spokesperson said that the company does not see lower demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters further explains that SAS secured bridge financing during US chapter 11 bankruptcy protection proceedings through a deal with Apollo Global Management.

Only a day after the strike was launched, SAS filed for protection. Nonetheless, the government of Sweden has rejected the request for more cash, whereas Denmark has said that it might take away some debt and inject funds provided that SAS founds support from other investors too.