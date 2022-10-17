Save Venice and The Gritti Palace Announce a Dynamic New Partnership

Save Venice, the American non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of art and architecture in Venice, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice.

The Gritti Palace was the lead sponsor of Save Venice’s 50th Anniversary Gala in Venice, October 7–10, 2022, and funds a major conservation project in the city. The project is under consideration by the Board of Save Venice and The Gritti Palace and will be announced on January 11, 2023.

During the last 50 years, Save Venice has become the foremost funder from North America of Venice’s artistic patrimony, sponsoring the conservation treatment of nearly 2,000 works of art and architecture across the city and lagoon. Over the past decade alone the organization has funded restoration projects and educational initiatives in Venice totaling over $18 million. Projects range in scale from entire churches to individual paintings and frescos, sculptures, manuscripts and neighborhood wellheads.

The partnership with The Gritti Palace aims to further support the work of the organization and bring increased international attention to the unique

challenges facing the historic city.

Save Venice Chairman, Frederick Ilchman said, “Thinking about the discerning guests of past decades – from Ernest Hemingway to Peggy Guggenheim and Frank Lloyd Wright – who made this iconic hotel their home away from home, it is an honor to be affiliated with The Gritti Palace and to be a beneficiary of its generous support. The Gritti Palace is itself one of the treasures of Venice, so it is fitting that this legendary hotel has prioritized the conservation of the art and architecture of the city we cherish.

This partnership comes at a culminating moment in Save Venice’s history as we mark half a century with a grand celebration in Venice this October, and while we prepare for much work to come in future decades to preserve Venice’s cultural patrimony.”

Paolo Lorenzoni, General Manager of The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection, Venice, said: “In supporting Save Venice we are very proud to be able to honor the historic role of The Gritti Palace as a true patron of the arts, noble private residence and centre for celebration and social events. Here generations of travelers from all over the world have gathered and continue to experience the enriching social and cultural scene of the city. Our responsibility is to protect this cultural patrimony for the next generations to come.”

SAVE VENICE commemorates its 50th Anniversary in 2022 with 40+ art restorations in Venice underway simultaneously. The Gritti Palace partnership will support Save Venice’s mission to conserve and protect at-risk art and architecture in Venice. During the 50th Anniversary Gala in Venice, nearly 200 guests enjoyed three days of celebrations in some of the city’s most esteemed locations and visits to conservation projects including the centerpiece 50th Anniversary-year restorations of 2,442 square feet of Byzantine apse mosaics in the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta on the island of Torcello; the Scuola Italiana (Italian Synagogue) in the Jewish Ghetto of Venice; and iconic works such as Titian’s Assunta in the Basilica dei Frari and the apse mosaics of the Basilica of Santa Maria and San Donato on Murano.