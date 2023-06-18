Saudi Arabia announces cruise line brand, AROYA Cruises

Saudi Arabia has launched its own cruise line brand, AROYA Cruises, designed to appeal to both GCC travellers and the wider expat community

Under the wider PIF-owned Cruise Saudi, AROYA Cruises will offer a modern interpretation of Arabian hospitality.

While a part of Cruise Saudi, AROYA will operate independently, described as a “seperate business unit.” It will initally sail around parts of KSA and the wider GCC, with the potential to go further afield as the company progresses.

AROYA Cruises itineraries and packages are currently under development and will be announced at its commercial launch to be held in the coming months.

AROYA Cruises’ independent operational and management team will be led by Ghassan Khan. Khan will manage the brand as a separate business unit supporting the fulfilment of Cruise Saudi’s strategic goals of welcoming 1.3 million cruise visitors by 2035 and providing 50,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Khan said: “This is an extremely exciting time. It is a privilege to bring this cruise line to launch as a core element of Saudi’s development as an international cruising destination.”

“This momentous step marks a historical milestone in Cruise Saudi’s ambitious strategy to create a premium cruise ecosystem in Saudi, in line with Vision 2030.” added Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi. “AROYA Cruises will be operating as an autonomous brand within the Cruise Saudi portfolio, aiming to provide experiences and services specifically designed to embrace Arabian preferences.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East