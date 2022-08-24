Sarova Hotels Nominated in World Travel Awards, 2022

Sarova Hotels and Resorts has been nominated in a record seven categories for the World Travel Awards 2022 further amplifying the hotel’s long-standing tradition of offering world-class services and experiences to customers.

part from Kenya’s first indigenous hospitality company being nominated under the Africa’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 category, other facilities under its umbrella have received various nominations for their respective offerings.

Sarova Panafric has been nominated under Kenya’s Leading Business Hotel while Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge and Sarova Shaba Game Lodge have both been nominated under Kenya’s Leading Safari Lodge.

City based Sarova Stanley features under three categories; Kenya’s Leading Hotel and Kenya’s Leading Luxury Hotel for 2022. The Stanley Suite at Sarova Stanley is also gunning for Kenya’s Leading Hotel Suite in 2022.





“We are happy to have been nominated in this year’s World Travel Awards. For us, it is a testimony that whatever we do here is not only recognized in Kenya but across the globe. We would not be here if it were not for our esteemed customers,” said Sarova Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Jimi Kariuki.

“We have a legacy of refreshing African hospitality that we would want all to experience. We are proud of the recognition as we revolutionize your travel needs with bold contemporary design, one-of-a-kind restaurants and bars, sustainable sourcing and homage to tradition,” he added.

